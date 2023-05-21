AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Brooks Koepka
American Brooks Koepka has won a third PGA Championship with a two-shot win in New York. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Koepka wins third PGA Championship crown, fifth major

Darren Walton May 22, 2023

Brooks Koepka has cemented his place among the legends of golf with a third PGA Championship crown and fifth career major.

Koepka closed with a three-under-par 67 to convert a one-stroke third-round lead into a two-shot victory over fellow American and world No.2 Scottie Scheffler (65) and Norwegian Vicktor Hovland (69) at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

By joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in having his name etched on the Wanamaker Trophy at least three times, Koepka also atoned for his self-confessed Masters “choke” and became the first LIV Golf player to win a major since last year’s formation of the Saudi-backed league.

The American finished with a nine-under 271 total.

Australian Cam Davis and American Kurt Kitayama both equalled the low round of the championship with final-round 65s to share fourth at three under with former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau (70) and secure coveted tickets to next year’s Masters.

But the day belonged to 33-year-old Koepka.

It was only three months ago that the former world No.1 aired his vulnerabilities during the Full Swing Netflix series.

Koepka admitted to returning prematurely from career-threatening knee surgery in March, 2021 as he struggled to regain the form and confidence that propelled him to the 2017 and 2018 US Open titles and also back-to-back PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019. 

But, finally fit and healthy again, he first signalled a resurgence with victory at the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah last October.

Then he won LIV Golf Orlando last month before taking the lead heading into the final round at Augusta National.

He let a four-shot last-day lead slip with a defensive Sunday 75 to allow world No.1 Jon Rahm to steal the green jacket and vowed not to make the same mistake at Oak Hill.

Koepka was true to his word.

After three days of mostly rain and cold, bright sunshine made for ideal scoring conditions and Koepka was quick to take advantage at Oak Hill with three birdies in his first four holes.

He stumbled briefly with successive bogeys on the sixth and seven holes to have his lead trimmed back to one.

But it was all over when Hovland left his second shot in the bunker and chalked up a double bogey on No.16 and Koepka made birdie to jump three clear again.

Koepka joins Seve Ballesteros, Byron Nelson and Australian Peter Thomson with five major championship triumphs.

Only 12 players have won more.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.