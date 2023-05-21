Koepka wins third PGA Championship crown, fifth major

Brooks Koepka has cemented his place among the legends of golf with a third PGA Championship crown and fifth career major.

Koepka closed with a three-under-par 67 to convert a one-stroke third-round lead into a two-shot victory over fellow American and world No.2 Scottie Scheffler (65) and Norwegian Vicktor Hovland (69) at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

By joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in having his name etched on the Wanamaker Trophy at least three times, Koepka also atoned for his self-confessed Masters “choke” and became the first LIV Golf player to win a major since last year’s formation of the Saudi-backed league.

The American finished with a nine-under 271 total.

Australian Cam Davis and American Kurt Kitayama both equalled the low round of the championship with final-round 65s to share fourth at three under with former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau (70) and secure coveted tickets to next year’s Masters.

But the day belonged to 33-year-old Koepka.

It was only three months ago that the former world No.1 aired his vulnerabilities during the Full Swing Netflix series.

Koepka admitted to returning prematurely from career-threatening knee surgery in March, 2021 as he struggled to regain the form and confidence that propelled him to the 2017 and 2018 US Open titles and also back-to-back PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019.

But, finally fit and healthy again, he first signalled a resurgence with victory at the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah last October.

Then he won LIV Golf Orlando last month before taking the lead heading into the final round at Augusta National.

He let a four-shot last-day lead slip with a defensive Sunday 75 to allow world No.1 Jon Rahm to steal the green jacket and vowed not to make the same mistake at Oak Hill.

Koepka was true to his word.

After three days of mostly rain and cold, bright sunshine made for ideal scoring conditions and Koepka was quick to take advantage at Oak Hill with three birdies in his first four holes.

He stumbled briefly with successive bogeys on the sixth and seven holes to have his lead trimmed back to one.

But it was all over when Hovland left his second shot in the bunker and chalked up a double bogey on No.16 and Koepka made birdie to jump three clear again.

Koepka joins Seve Ballesteros, Byron Nelson and Australian Peter Thomson with five major championship triumphs.

Only 12 players have won more.