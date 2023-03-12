Kohli powers India towards lead in fourth Test

Virat Kohli’s drought-breaking century has India on the verge of taking a first-innings lead against Australia in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

Kohli, one of India’s finest ever batters, scored his first Test century since November 2019 when he brought up the milestone after lunch on Sunday.

The 34-year-old remains unbeaten on 135 with allrounder Axar Patel (38 no) as India reached 5-472 at tea, trailing Australia by eight.

India’s batters are taking full advantage of a pitch offering nothing for bowlers, with the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series set to end in a draw.

Australia have picked up just one wicket in each of the first two sessions of the day, meaning only 15 have fallen during the Test.

The first three Tests of the series all ended in less than three days on raging turners.

Wicketkeeper KS Bharat was the only one to depart in the middle session, out to star spinner Nathan Lyon after an enterprising knock of 44 which included three sixes.

Kohli has played patiently, making sure he made the most of batting track to end a frustrating period for one of world cricket’s greats.

India No.5 Shreyas Iyer is yet to bat as he deals with a back issue and is in doubt to come out to the middle during the hosts’ innings.

Young spin sensation Todd Murphy (2-86) dismissed star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja (28) in the day’s first session to continue his outstanding first Test series.

Murphy, who claimed 7-124 on Test debut in Nagpur last month, has bowled with control beyond his 22 years, barely giving India’s batters a bad ball through 38 overs.

Lyon has sent down an extraordinary 58 overs during this innings.

If India win this Test they will secure their place in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in London in June, against Australia.

They will still likely qualify regardless, but could be overtaken if Sri Lanka win 2-0 in New Zealand.