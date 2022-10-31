AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli has asked for his privacy to be respected after video emerged taken in his hotel room. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Kohli slams appalling invasion of privacy

Justin Chadwick October 31, 2022

Virat Kohli says he is now paranoid about his privacy after strangers allegedly filmed inside his hotel room while the India superstar was elsewhere.

Kohli took to social media on Monday to denounce the troubling video, in which a stranger walks through the room filming every step of the way.

A second person was also in the room when the video was shot, but the vision doesn’t show their faces.

Crown Perth released a statement on Monday afternoon apologising for the incident, saying the contractors involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account.

The video that had been shot was labelled ‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’, and shows the star cricketer’s neat and organised belongings.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that,” Kohli wrote to his 221 million followers on Instagram. 

“But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy.

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??

“I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

It’s unclear when the video was taken, or how it came into Kohli’s possession, but Crown Perth said the incident occurred outside the T20 World Cup competition.

“We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” a Crown Perth spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors.

“Crown took immediate steps to rectify the issue, including launching an investigation, standing down the individuals involved and removing them from the Crown account.

“The original video was also swiftly removed from the social media platform.”

Kohli featured in India’s five-wicket loss to South Africa in Perth on Sunday night.

The 33-year-old dropped a simple catch in the deep which cost his team dearly.

Aiden Markram was on 35 at the time, and he finished on 52 in a knock that proved crucial in helping the Proteas chase down the victory target with just two balls to spare.

