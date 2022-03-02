AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thanasi Kokkinakis
Thanasi Kokkinakis has been given the second Davis Cup singles spot for Australia against Hungary. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Kokkinakis earns Davis Cup singles recall

Darren Walton March 3, 2022

In-form Thanasi Kokkinakis has won the nod as Australia’s No.2 singles choice for this weekend’s Davis Cup qualifying tie against Hungary in Sydney.

Returning to the Cup fold for the first time in almost six years, Kokkinakis will play Hungarian No.1 Marton Fucsovics in Friday night’s opening singles rubber under the closed roof at Ken Rosewall Arena.

Aussie No.1 Alex de Minaur will face Zsombor Piros in the second singles match.

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt has opted for John Peers and Cup debutant Luke Saville to play in Saturday’s key doubles match against Fucsovics and Fabian Marozsan.

The two captains have the option to change their line-ups for Saturday’s reverse singles but both stuck with their day-one picks at Thursday’s draw.

The winning team will progress to the 2022 Davis Cup Finals in September.   

