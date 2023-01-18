AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thanasi Kokkinakis
Thanasi Kokkinakis is pumped for an Australian Open second-round showdown with Andy Murray. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Kokkinakis excited to face Murray at Open

Oliver Caffrey January 18, 2023

Thanasi Kokkinakis is bracing for Andy Murray’s best after sealing a second-round Australian blockbuster with the veteran Scot.

Kokkinakis swiftly wrapped up his rain-delayed first-round clash with Italian Fabio Fognini on Wednesday, almost 24 hours after play was suspended with the Australian just five points from victory.

Rain continued for the majority of Wednesday, with play not starting on outside courts until into the evening.

When Kokkinakis finally got back on court just after 8.30pm, he completed an emphatic 6-1 6-2 6-2 win in just three minutes as Fognini claimed only one further point.

“That was some match, I don’t think I’ve experienced anything like that,” the 26-year-old Kokkinakis said.

The win set up a tantalising clash with a resurgent Murray, a five-time Australian Open finalist and triple grand slam champion.

Murray upset another Italian, 13th seed Matteo Berrettini, in a gruelling five-set battle on Tuesday.

It was the 35-year-old’s first win over a top-20 rival at a major since he downed then-world No.9 Kei Nishikori at the 2017 French Open.

The former world No.1 eliminated his highly rated opponent 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (10-6) in a four-hour, 49-minute thriller.

Murray and Kokkinakis have clashed only once before, back in the 2015 Davis Cup semi-finals when Great Britain’s three-time major champion won in straight sets in Glasgow.

Murray was left physically exhausted from beating a quality opponent in such trying circumstances but Kokkinakis will have to back up on Thursday after a mentally sapping period.

“I didn’t get much sleep (on Tuesday night),” Kokkinakis said.

“I’ve never been in that sort of position before.

“But just tried to stay focused and worry about myself and happy to get through. (Murray) is looking in good shape.

“He may have lost a little bit, but his anticipation is just as good as ever, and he can still play at the top of the best of them.”

Kokkinakis will be hoping to do something Nick Kyrgios couldn’t do with his great mate losing to Murray in the quarter-finals at the 2015 Australian Open.

The South Australian product has the utmost respect for Murray and what he’s achieved.

“He was someone when I came onto tour that was always willing to give some advice when he thought,” Kokkinakis said.

“I practised with him a fair bit, I played doubles with him at Indian Wells, so we have a fairly good relationship.”

