AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Thanasi Kokkinakis Adelaide International
Thanasi Kokkinakis reckons his game's in decent shape for success at the Australian Open. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Kokkinakis laughs off ‘Special Ks’ repeat

Ian Chadband January 14, 2023

They’ll be giving it their best, there’ll be no tanking and they’ll have a laugh – but just don’t expect Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios to deliver a reprise of their dazzling Australian Open doubles triumph.

That was the message, delivered with a big chuckle, by Kokkinakis as he looked forward to another Melbourne Park adventure which he hopes will feature a singles bid that doesn’t end early like last year amid a “crazy zoo” atmosphere.

Kokkinakis’s disappointment at being outlasted 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-3 by the “rock-like” Roberto Bautista Agut in Friday’s semi-final of his home Adelaide International was tinged with some satisfaction that his game is in decent order.

But asked for his thoughts on a possible successful defence of his doubles crown with Kyrgios, he laughed: “No, I don’t think we will, to be honest.

“We’ll play, but if I told you I think we’re going to defend the title, I’d be lying.

The pair will be out for more fun, though, with the ‘Special Ks’ double act that wowed the Melbourne crowds last year still set to be a highlight.

“That’s why we play. We only thought about winning it last year, to be honest, pretty much in the quarters onwards when we were both out of singles,” said Kokkinakis. 

“We’re going to try and do as well as we can in singles; doubles is a bonus. Hopefully, our bodies hold up.

“We’re not going to tank. If we get out there, we’re going to play and try and do as well as we can, but, yeah, I’m not chalking in a back-to-back just yet!”

Singles, Kokkinakis reckoned, was now his absolute priority, even if he wouldn’t be heading for Melbourne with the same sort of buzz as last year after he’d won his maiden ATP title in his hometown.

Still, he may be better placed this time as his earlier exit and a Tuesday start in Melbourne – “Thank f*** I’m not on Monday!” he laughed – will give him more time to prepare properly for the slower courts and an attractive-looking duel with the cavalier Italian veteran Fabio Fognini.

“Yeah, it’s going to be fun, going to be a crazy atmosphere. Last year on the intimate court three (losing in straight sets to Yannick Hanfmann) it was something I can’t even describe; that was the biggest zoo I’ve ever felt. 

“Hopefully it’s a little more toned down. I don’t know if it will be. I’ll try and play on a different court, maybe a little bit bigger one where it feels like I don’t have a fan up my ass pretty much for the whole match.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.