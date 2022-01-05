Kokkinakis stuns Tiafoe in Adelaide

Thanasi Kokkinakis appears a lock to earn an Australian Open berth after storming into the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International.

Kokkinakis fought back from a set down against world No.38 Frances Tiafoe to post a gutsy 3-6 7-5 6-1 triumph in his hometown event on Wednesday night.

The win over the No.4 seed will give Kokkinakis’ world ranking, which currently sits at 171, a timely boost.

But even if his ranking doesn’t end up being good enough to seal a direct spot in the Australian Open, his case to earn a wildcard is irresistible.

His fighting performance against the American Tiafoe came just a day after he posted a straight sets win over countryman John Millman.

Kokkinakis will now take on Sweden’s world No.94 Mikael Ymer in the quarter-finals, his first appearance in the last-eight of an ATP event since 2019.

“Frances came out and played great. I had to raise my level, I had to stay with him,” Kokkinakis said during his on-court interview after the match.

“It was looking ugly there for a bit. I tried to weather the storm as much as I could.

“Playing at home, there’s nothing better to rally like that and come back. I’m just happy.”

Kokkinakis was made to pay dearly for being broken in his opening service game, with Tiafoe holding firm from that point on to secure the opening set in 36 minutes.

Things looked grim when Kokkinakis was broken in the first game of the second set.

But he immediately broke back, and showed plenty of grit after being broken again to take the set in 60 minutes.

The third set became a rout as the confidence of Kokkinakis grew and the wheels fell off for Tiafoe.

Kokkinakis hit 38 winners in all compared to Tiafoe’s 29, and he converted five of his 10 break points. The renowned big server also hammered down 11 aces.

Kokkinakis won in his Australian Open debut in 2014 as a 17-year-old and reached a career-high 69 in the world a year later.

But shoulder, pectoral, groin, knee, and elbow injuries had derailed his career, along with a debilitating case of glandular fever.

Yet the 25-year-old is still optimistic about what he can achieve in the second half of his career if he can stay fit.

“It (staying fit) has been the trickiest part for my career,” he said.

“When you’re younger and coming up, things look rosy, and you think it’s going to be an easy climb to the top.

“My momentum has been stopped a lot of times.

“I still feel like I’ve got a lot of years left in this game and I feel like I can reach my potential.”