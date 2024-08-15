Koroibete joined by whizkid Jorgensen in Wallabies side

Two-time John Eales medallist Marika Koroibete is back, and whizkid Max Jorgensen has joined him as the Wallabies attempt to turn the tables on South Africa in Saturday night’s Rugby Championship clash in Perth.

Koroibete was a surprise absentee from last week’s 33-7 loss to the world champion Springboks in their championship opener in Brisbane.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt had used the Giteau Law to bring Japan-based Koroibete into the squad, but felt the star winger needed another week to get “up to speed”.

The Wallabies will be hoping Koroibete fires on all cylinders in Perth as they attempt to bounce back when they face a much-changed South Africa side.

Koroibete replaces injured winger Filipo Daugunu (broken leg).

Fullback/winger Jorgensen has been named on the bench, poised to make the debut he likely missed out on last year through injury.

NSW Waratahs youngster Max Jorgensen is poised for a Test debut from the bench. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

The 19-year-old rising Waratahs star was taken to the World Cup in France only to break his leg at training.

Gun prop Angus Bell, who underwent a reshaping of his foot earlier this year in a bid to address a worrying toe injury, also represents a feel-good story of the week after being named in the starting side in his Wallabies return.

Josh Nasser has been named for his first start at hooker, with skipper Allan Alaalatoa completing the front row.

With Jake Gordon out through injury, veteran halfback Nic White has been thrust into the starting line-up to combine with his former Brumbies halves partner Noah Lolesio for the seventh time at international level.

Queensland Reds halfback Tate McDermott and versatile Western Force flyhalf Ben Donaldson have been selected on the bench.

Angus Blyth comes in to join Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the second row, with Schmidt naming an unchanged back row of Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano and Harry Wilson.

Locks Nick Frost (concussion) and Jeremy Williams (concussion) were unavailable.

Angus Bell is back to boost the Wallabies’ scrum and ball-carrying. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Replacement loosehead prop James Slipper is poised to take a step closer to becoming the most-capped Wallaby of all time, named on the bench for what would be his 138th Test, leaving him just one short of George Gregan’s record of 139.

Queensland’s Seru Uru is in line for a Test debut, named on the bench as forward cover alongside Tom Hooper.

“There’s some continuity and freshness in this team after a very physicaltTest last weekend,” Schmidt said.

“The players have rolled up their sleeves and worked hard again this week. The reality is that we need to be more combative and accurate this Saturday.”

WALLABIES TEAM:-

Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Blyth, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Nasser, Angus Bell. Reserves: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Hooper, Seru Uru, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen