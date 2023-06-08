Koroisau out of Origin with broken jaw as Titans win

NSW hooker Api Koroisau has suffered a broken jaw as his Wests Tigers lost 28-12 to the Gold Coast, throwing the Blues’ State of Origin preparations into further disarray.

The Tigers’ sorry Thursday night at Cbus Super Stadium was compounded when halfback Luke Brooks sustained a hamstring injury that coach Tim Sheens said was likely to keep him out for at least three weeks.

Koroisau left the field in the 15th minute after attempting to tackle Gold Coast and Queensland prop Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

“He’s in hospital. The jaw is broken and badly broken. It is going to be major surgery for him tomorrow,” Sheens said.

“He will be (out) a minimum of six weeks if he’s lucky. I saw it from the box. Looked like an elbow to me (from Fa’asuamaleaui) but I’m not going to make a fuss about it until I see it (on replay).”

The injury-hit Blues, already without half Nathan Cleary (hamstring) and with Latrell Mitchell (calf) and Cameron Murray (groin) in doubt, are likely to recall Damien Cook as Koroisau’s replacement when they attempt to keep the Origin hopes alive in game two in Brisbane on June 21.

Fa’asuamaleaui, who was man of the match in an inspirational display, was put on report for dangerous contact after the Bunker analysed the Koroisau incident.

The Maroons face a nervous wait before the match review committee (MRC) makes its verdict on Friday.

Fa’asuamaleaui was fined by the MRC for making forearm contact with the head of Canterbury hooker Reed Mahoney in round 12.

“It is a contact sport. I ran as hard as I can and (Koroisau) is obviously getting up fast to stop me and came off second best. I am hoping he is alright and hoping I am alright too (with the MRC),” Fa’asuamaleaui said.

“I have been running like that since I came into the NRL from the start. There have been a couple of times where the players put their head in the wrong position.”

Fa’asuamaleaui was a man on a mission in defence and put huge hits on Tigers’ trio Shawn Blore, Jahream Bula and John Bateman in an immense performance with and without the ball.

His second-half try sealed the deal for the Titans after they led 16-6 at the break.

If Fa’asuamaleaui is suspended and ruled out of Origin then his Titans teammate Moeaki Fotuaika could well replace him in the Queensland side after another powerhouse display.

Titans fullback AJ Brimson returned from a month’s absence due to a hamstring injury and ignited his side. Brimson stepped his way over to score in the first half with electrifying speed and put No.6 Jayden Campbell in after unveiling a sublime grubber.

Campbell snaffled a vital intercept in the second stanza when the Tigers threatened and winger Phil Sami scored from it in his 100th NRL match.

The Titans had squandered five half-time leads this season but there was to be no fadeout on this occasion despite exciting fullback Bula sitting Fa’asuamaleaui on his backside with a ferocious fend and streaking away to score.

The 16th-placed Tigers were well off the mark and the Titans showcased steely resolve in defence to move to 16 competition points and stay in the finals race.