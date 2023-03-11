AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brodie Kostecki
Brodie Kostecki set a blistering pace to secure provisional pole for Supercars' season-opener. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • motor racing

Kostecki on Newcastle provisional pole as DJR miss out

Fraser Barton March 11, 2023

Brodie Kostecki has transferred his blistering final practice form into provisional pole in Newcastle ahead of a top-10 shootout to determine the final grid for Supercars’ season-opening race. 

The Erebus Motorsport driver improved on his quickest Friday practice time by 0.1 of a second to secure provisional pole ahead of Chaz Mostert and Shane van Gisbergen.

He will be the final driver out in the second top-10 shootout before the season begins with the first of two 250km races around the streets of Newcastle from 3.20pm (AEDT).

Saturday’s opening qualifying session of the year showed improved times from the 25-strong grid with just 1.35 seconds separating the entire field. 

Kostecki was quick to ascend to the top early in qualifying, and his first time was enough to secure provisional pole.

With five minutes remaining in the session, pit lane was vacated and all teams had one last roll of the dice to make the top 10.

On the outside looking in were heavy-hitters Cam Waters, Mark Winterbottom, Anton De Pasquale, Will Davison James Courtney and Nick Percat.

Only Waters registered a fast-enough time to crack the shootout, with Dick Johnson Racing’s Davison and De Pasquale to start 14th and 17th.

Mostert (2nd), David Reynolds (5th) and Waters (6th) were the three Ford drivers to crack the shootout in a session dominated by the new Chevrolet Camaros.

Tim Slade secured provisional P4 ahead of his 400th career race, signalling a promising start to the weekend for Nulon Racing. 

Kostecki’s teammate Will Brown will start 11th.

