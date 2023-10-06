Kostecki takes provisional pole for Bathurst 1000

Supercars championship leader Brodie Kostecki has flexed his muscle at Mount Panorama to claim provisional pole in a drama-packed Bathurst 1000 qualifying.

After dominating practice, the Erebus star backed it up during a chaotic qualifying session in which two red flags were called before any driver could record a lap time.

Kostecki ended up as Friday’s king of the mountain, pipping PremiAir Racing’s James Golding in second, while Anton De Pasquale was the quickest Ford in third.

Golding was the surprise of the top-three, qualifying for his first top-10 shootout at Bathurst as the 28-year-old searches for a maiden podium finish.

“We’ve honestly had a great time since we’ve unloaded the car,” Kostecki said.

“It’s been really fast and the whole team has done a fantastic job leading up to this event.

Three-time champion Shane van Gisbergen saved what shaped as a disastrous qualifying session for him with a blistering final lap to qualify for Saturday’s top-10 shootout.

Van Gisbergen appeared destined to finish 11th after being heard complaining over he radio about his Camaro but was able put himself into seventh with a last-ditch attempt.

While Kostecki had a day to remember, his Coca Cola Racing teammate Will Brown endured a nightmare after smashing into a wall just minutes into the session.

Brown slammed his Camaro hard into a tyre wall, and was unable to reverse out, leading to the session to be red-flagged.

But the 25-year-old was able to get back out on the track, with Erebus mechanics doing a power of work to repair his car.

“Obviously it wasn’t great to see Will go in,” Kostecki said.

“I think if he didn’t, he’d be up here with me.

“Our cars have been fast all weekend, but he’ll get it right and sorted for the race on Sunday.”

The session resumed for only four minutes after Brown’s crash until Tickford’s Declan Fraser made a mistake near a wall, with a red flag waved yet again.

Fraser couldn’t return and will start Sunday’s race from 28th and last.

After rain poured down for most of the day on Wednesday, the weather has cleared in a massive relief for Supercars.

Last year, the famous top-10 shootout was cancelled due to heavy rain leading to unsafe driving conditions.

Two more practice sessions will be held on Saturday ahead of the top-10 shootout, due to start 5.05pm AEDT.

BATHURST 1000 PROVISIONAL QUALIFYING

1. Brodie Kostecki (Erebus)

2. James Golding (PremiAir Racing)

3. Anton de Pasquale (Shell V-Power)

4. Cam Waters (Tickford)

5. Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol)

6. David Reynolds (Grove Racing)

7. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol)

8. Matt Payne (Grove Racing)

9. Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United)

10. Will Davison (Shell V-Power)