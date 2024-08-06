Kurtis Marschall gets front seat for vaulting history

Kurtis Marschall was privileged to have a close-up view of pole vaulting history being made as his good mate Armand Duplantis broke his own world record in one of the most dominant Olympic victories imaginable.

The peerless Swede already had the gold medal safe in his keeping with a first-time clearance at 6m in Paris on Monday night.

Marschall, 28, had long since bowed out of the competition in sixth place with 5.85m, after defying an interrupted preparation due to a badly dislocated ankle.

Ever the showman, Duplantis put the bar up to 6.10m and broke the Olympic record with ease.

Not satisfied with that, he then bettered his own world record with a third and final attempt at 6.25m, sending a packed Stade de France crowd wild.

Armand Duplantis roars with delight after breaking his own world record. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

“That was his plan all along – get the Olympic record first, just get that done, because he didn’t clear it in Tokyo, he went straight to the world record then,” said Marschall.

“He just wanted to get 6.10 done first and then his clearances during the night were proof that he was going to jump 6.25 for sure.

“He’s got so much more in him, it’s ridiculous.”

Duplantis and Marschall have spent time together in Sweden in recent years, training and just hanging out.

“It’s sick to just be pulled along by him, to be in his wake is more than I could have asked for in this sport,” said Marschall.

“Maybe if it was a different era, then 5.85 would have got me a medal.

“Obviously I would have liked a bit more of a ideal prep.

“But getting to this point where I am, and jumping amongst some of the best guys in the world at the moment is more than I could have asked for.

“Just seeing (Duplantis) do that brings more eyes to the sport and more eyes to the sport is better.

“He’s honestly the GOAT.”

Marschall said the ankle did not trouble him all that much during the final and he’s hopeful he will avoid surgery after suffering a bad dislocation of the joint at the national championships in April.

Sixth place was still a massive improvement from the Australian’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics final three years ago, when he failed to register a height.

Kurtis Marschall overcame an interrupted prep to claim sixth spot in Paris. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

He also won bronze at last year’s world championships in Budapest.

The minor medals went to American Sam Kendricks (5.95m) and Emmanouil Karalis from Greece (5.90m).

In other action, Beatrice Chebet mowed down her superstar Kenyan teammate Faith Kipyegon with 60m to go to win the women’s 5000m in 14 minutes 28.56 seconds.

Kipeygon was later disqualified for an incident earlier in the race.

Australian Rose Davies ran on gamely to claim 11th spot in 14:49.67.

Teenager Torrie Lewis’s impressive 200m campaign came to a close when she was run out in the semis in 22.92 – just three hundredths of a second shy of the PB she set in the opening round.

Lewis will now turn her attention to the 4x100m relay, with the heats on Thursday.

Calab Law was seventh in his men’s 200m heat in 20.75 on his Olympic debut.

Earlier in the day, Australia’s other pole vault star, reigning women’s world champion Nina Kennedy, eased into Wednesday night’s final in equal first place.

Kennedy was only required to vault once each at 4.40m and 4.55m to book her spot in the final.

Australia will have two huge medal chances on Wednesday night, with big Matt Denny powering through the discus qualifying round in second place with a throw of 66.83m.