Kyah Simon named in Matildas’ WWC squad

Matildas veteran Kyah Simon has completed the unlikeliest of comebacks to win a spot in Australia’s Women’s World Cup squad, nine months after tearing her ACL.

Coach Tony Gustavsson and captain Sam Kerr unveiled the 23-player squad in Melbourne on Monday.

Simon appeared almost certain to miss a second consecutive World Cup through injury, having not played a competitive game since tearing her anterior cruciate ligament when playing for Tottenham in October.

But the 32-year-old was included in Australia’s provisional squad and featured in a recent Gold Coast training camp, where those with little exposed form or injuries pressed their selection cases.

Gustavsson confirmed Simon would be a substitute option who could be used as a “game changer” off the bench.

“She’s not selected based on where she is right now, she’s selected based on where we’re thinking she comes in a month from now,” he said.

“She has a phenomenal connection with not just Sam, but all the players. There’s an understanding and a history there on the pitch that we’ve seen multiple times.

“The last time I saw it was in the Olympics when she was behind a lot of our goals. So she’s based on being a game changer.

“I’ve been very clear to Kyah, I don’t expect her to start the game, I don’t think she’s going to be ready for that, but the game changer off the bench.”

Gustavsson noted he could change his squad up to 24 hours before the first match against Ireland on July 20.

Injury-plagued Manchester City centre-back Alanna Kennedy hasn’t featured for the Matildas since September, but has also been named in the squad.

Tameka Yallop, Clare Polkinghorne and Mary Fowler have all got the nod despite injury clouds.

Simon was left out of the 2019 squad by then-coach Ante Milicic after injury ruined her preparation.

She attended the 2011 and 2015 tournaments, including scoring the winner against Brazil in the latter to send Australia into the quarter-finals, their best finish yet at a World Cup.

Veterans Polkinghorne and Lydia Williams each earned selection for their fifth World Cup squads.

But there was no room for Chloe Logarzo, Larissa Crummer, Emily Gielnik, Amy Sayer, Remy Siemsen or Jada Whyman.

Those players will continue to train with the squad.

Australia’s group games come against Ireland on July 20, Nigeria on July 27 and Canada on July 31.

The Matildas’ final tune-up match is against France on July 14 at Marvel Stadium.

MATILDAS FINAL WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop

Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine.