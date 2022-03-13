Kyrgios faces Ruud test at Indian Wells

There seemed no limit to how far a relaxed, happy Nick Kyrgios can go at the Indian Wells Masters after he dropped just four games en route to the third round.

But the gifted Australian’s true credentials will become a lot clearer when he faces world No.8 Casper Ruud – a player he has some interesting history with – in his next match.

Wildcard entry Kyrgios declared after his 6-4 6-0 first-round thrashing of Sebastian Baez that “mentally I feel the best I’ve probably ever felt, to be honest.

“I’m just comfortable in my own skin.”

And he backed that success up with a quick-fire 6-2 6-2 drubbing of Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in the Californian desert on Saturday night.

Next up looms young Norwegian Ruud, a whole different level of test.

The pair have met only once before but it was certainly memorable.

Kyrgios was famously disqualified after throwing a chair onto the court – his third code violation of the match – during the third and deciding set of a second-round clash with Ruud at the 2019 Italian Open in Rome.

Ruud suggested the combustible Kyrgios deserved to be banned for six months.

Kyrgios posted an Instagram apology a few hours later saying emotions got the better of him but he and Ruud subsequently traded some long-range barbs.

Earlier on Saturday, Rafael Nadal didn’t have it as easy in opening his pursuit of a fourth title at Indian Wells.

He got pushed to the limit by practice partner and world No.38 Sebastian Korda before winning 6-2 1-6 7-6 (7-3), giving Nadal a 16-0 record this year.

“I started to play a little bit more crosscourt with my forehand and with having a little bit more of calm,” Nadal said. “He made a couple mistakes and I was able to save myself.”

Nadal won the Australian Open in January for his record 21st major championship, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. He won other titles in Melbourne and in Mexico.

Before the match, Nadal withdrew from the Miami Open, which begins March 21. He is managing a chronic condition in his left foot.

Daniil Medvedev beat Tomas Machac 6-3 6-2 in his first match since replacing Novak Djokovic as No. 1 in the world. He has to reach the quarter-finals to stay in the top spot.

Medvedev is among players from Russia and Belarus competing at Indian Wells without flags, symbols or anthems as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision to eliminate their national identity was made by the International Tennis Federation and both tours.

“It’s definitely not for me to decide,” Medvedev said. “I follow the rules. I want to play my favourite sport.”

