Kyrgios in Wimbledon draw but question marks remain

Nick Kyrgios seems ready to shoot for the Wimbledon title again, but a late change in the scheduling of his pre-tournament news conference has led to more question marks over his fitness to play.

Australia’s 2022 finalist was drawn as No.30 seed to play Belgian wild card David Goffin in the first round at the All England Club on Monday, easing fears he may not compete because of struggles with a long-standing knee injury.

Kyrgios was also back on court practising and playing some competitive points at Wimbledon on Friday, but still not looking at his sharpest.

And there was further speculation about his readiness when it was announced his pre-tournament conference, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Sunday, with no time confirmed.

It has only added to all the fevered speculation surrounding Kyrgios, who’s had just match all year since knee surgery in January and may perhaps still want to leave it as late as possible before making a final decision.

In Goffin, the 32-year-old scrapper who’s had his own injury woes but has been given a wild card by the All England Club, Kyrgios has the most challenging opponent, a battle-hardened, adept returner still good enough to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year.

Kyrgios has also ended up in the same half of the draw as Djokovic, who plays Argentina’s Pedro Cachin in the first round.

He could, in theory, meet the defending champ who has won on his past four visits to London’s SW19 in the quarter-finals.

But he has a long way to go before that potential blockbuster, especially after struggling so badly in his only match this year, losing in Stuttgart just over two weeks ago to a grass-court novice, China’s Wibing Yu.

Before any Djokovic clash, Kyrgios’s main hurdle would likely be a third-round encounter with Russia’s No.7 seed Andrey Rublev, who’s drawn another Australian Max Purcell in the opening round.

Australia’s best men’s hope on current form, Queen’s finalist and 15th seed Alex de Minaur, meets another Belgian, qualifier Kimmer Coppejans, before a possible second-round encounter with 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini.

Among the eight Aussie men in the main draw, in-form Sydneysider Jordan Thompson has a tough opener against Brandon Nakashima, who took Kyrgios to five sets at Wimbledon last year, but a win could set up a dream second-round tie with Djokovic.

“I guess that’s why we play tennis, to play the best players on the biggest stages,” said Thompson. “I don’t need a reason to try extra hard, but if there is one, playing Djokovic on Centre Court is probably it.”

There are only two Australian women in the singles, the fewest in seven years.

Daria Saville, after fighting her way back from a serious knee injury, likes her tough draw against Katie Boulter, the girlfriend of de Minaur, suggesting “all the pressure will be on her” as the British No.1.

Queensland left-hander Storm Hunter, the only Australian to get through the qualifying tournament, says it’s a “dream come true” to be playing 21-year-old Chinese player Wang Xinyu in her maiden Wimbledon main draw contest.

Men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Jeremy Chardy in his opening contest, with Brisbane’s Jason Kubler a possible third-round opponent for the Spaniard.

WHO THE AUSSIES PLAY IN THE FIRST ROUND AT WIMBLEDON (PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING):

Men’s singles

15-Alex de Minaur v Kimmer Coppejans (BEL)

30-Nick Kyrgios v David Goffin (BEL)

Max Purcell v 7-Andrey Rublev (RUS)

Jordan Thompson v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Jason Kubler v Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Alexei Popyrin v Dominic Stricker (SUI)

Chris O’Connell v Hamad Medjedovic (SRB)

Aleksandar Vukic v Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Women’s singles

Daria Saville v Katie Boulter (GBR)

Storm Hunter v Wang Xinyu (CHN)