Kyrgios keeps Special Ks alive in Finals

The crazy, unmissable Nick Kyrgios show has taken over at the ATP Finals in Turin to keep the Special Ks’ hopes of the prestigious end-of-season doubles title alive.

The manic brilliance of Australia’s unique tennis talent basically carried partner Thanasi Kokkinakis with him on Wednesday, sweeping them from the brink of defeat to a wholly unlikely triumph in their must-win encounter.

While Kokkinakis had a pretty ordinary evening and they seemed set to bow out of the competition at 5-1 down in the deciding first-to-10-points match tiebreak, Kyrgios roared just when needed for them to hit back to beat Croatian Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek.

It was a classic Kyrgios night – from racquet-chucking to raucous crowd-incitement to dazzling shot-making – as the pair suddenly roused themselves, while their opponents seemed fazed by the frenzy among the Italian fans, to win 3-6 6-4 10-6 in the Pala Alpitour.

The Wimbledon finalist began running around towards the crowd, gesticulating and whooping them up while the Special Ks’ opponents, who’d largely dominated until then, looked increasingly bemused amid the mayhem.

“I had to take it away from tennis because we were getting outplayed – and then the energy just got us over the line,” admitted Kyrgios.

“The crowd was amazing – they got us over the line, honestly. I don’t think the other pair really had any idea what was going on.”

Kokkinakis admitted he was all smiles while being almost just an onlooker as Kyrgios also unleashed some fabulous shots in between his cheerleading.

“Trying not to laugh half the time to be honest,” grinned Kokkinakis.

“I see him just going towards the crowd and it’s like a soccer crowd, felt like a Serie A rivalry – but it was funny, man, it’s good energy, it lifted me and I played my best tennis after he started doing that as well.”

Kyrgios first came up with the goods at the end of the second set, saving what could have been a decisive break point with a big serve before converting one of their own with a dazzling forehand winner that levelled the match.

Kyrgios look ready to implode when he smashed his racquet into the court in a fury as they went 5-1 down in the match tie-break but it only served to inflame the crowd, unnerve the opposition – Dodig and Krajicek both double-faulted – and inspire himself to new heights.

After losing their first match to No.1 pair Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, defeat would have guaranteed their exit but now the exciting duo who opened their season by winning the Australian Open still have the chance to end it in triumph against the best pairs in world tennis.

They still, though, have their work cut out to reach the semi-finals, probably having to beat the unbeaten Olympic champions Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic in straight sets to earn their place.

The Special Ks beat the Croatian duo en route to their Melbourne triumph.

“That was fun that match, the crowd was a bit of a circus that time around,” recalled Kokkinakis.

“So we’ll hope for more of the same.”

His final message to Turin was: ” So, Italians get out, get rowdy and get behind us!”