AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Thanasi Kokkinakis (l) and Nick Kyrgios
Thanasi Kokkinakis (l) and Nick Kyrgios have thrilled the fans at the Australian Open. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Kyrgios, Kokkinakis eyeing Open title

Oliver Caffrey January 26, 2022

It started out as a wild sideshow but Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are determined to harness the Australian Open’s chaotic crowd energy all the way to the doubles title.

The dynamic Australian duo have become Melbourne Park’s must-watch act during their unlikely giant-killing run.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have turned the new Kia Arena into a mini colosseum, powering past every experienced doubles combination they have faced.

In an almost unprecedented move, TV broadcasters have been opting to telecast the wild atmosphere of ‘Special K’ doubles matches instead of blockbuster singles contests involving the likes of the legendary Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will meet third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the semi-finals as they aim to seal an unlikely spot in the decider.

Directly after the “unreal scenes” against Tim Puetz and Michael Venus in their quarter-final, Kyrgios declared in his on-court interview: “I’m not finished, I want to win this f***ing thing”.

In the press conference, Kyrgios stated he was determined to win for his fans.

“I know that over the years I haven’t been the best role model, but I was just learning how to deal with everything,” he said.

“I think now at 26 I have matured, and I’ve definitely realised that a lot of young kids and people, even people that are low on confidence, they do look towards us when we go out there.

“We are not special people. We’re normal humans that you might see walking in Australia, and we are now in the semi-finals of a grand slam.

“In Thanasi’s case and me, we have been around in some dark times.

“I guess tennis has always had personalities, and they have just really struggled to understand that there are different ways to go about it.

“You’ve got Roger Federer and these guys that are just once-in-a-generation athletes, I can’t be like that.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.