Alex De Minaur
Australia's Alex De Minaur is down, and out of Wimbledon after a five-set rollercoaster defeat. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Kyrgios roars amid mixed Aussie fortunes

Darren Walton and Ian Chadband
July 5, 2022

Nick Kyrgios has taken the mantle of ‘Aussie battler’ by scrapping his way into the Wimbledon quarter-finals – but he’s been left saddened that he didn’t land his much-anticipated last-eight tie with mate Alex de Minaur.

De Minaur and Jason Kubler may be more famed for their battling qualities than Kyrgios, but both were knocked out in the fourth round on Monday to end hopes of Australia’s men enjoying the most successful Wimbledon for 51 years with three quarter-finalists.

De Minaur relinquished a two-set advantage, then was unable to convert either of two match points in the deciding set of a sapping 2-6 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 7-6 (10-6) loss to the unseeded Chilean.

Then Kubler’s dream run through the qualifiers to his first-ever grand slam quarter-final ended in perhaps predictably brutal fashion as he was taken to school by big-hitting American 11th seed Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-1 6-4.

But Kyrgios cast aside the showman’s cloak to knuckle down to a hard-fought win over rising American Brandon Nakashima 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-2, while having to struggle on with a shoulder injury.

“I was really excited to play De Minaur to be honest, he’s been flying the Aussie flag for so long and he was two sets up when I came on court,” said Kyrgios.

He had been struggling with shoulder pain after his stormy third round match with Stefaos Tsitsipas but Kyrgios reckoned he was proud of his attitude as he reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final for eight years.

“From the get go, I wasn’t playing as well as I’d like. I had to keep my head down and just battle,” said Kyrgios.

Earlier, it had been a cruel exit for de Minaur after the 19th seed also led 3-1 in the third-set tiebreaker and 5-3 in the fifth-set super-tiebreaker before eventually succumbing after four hours and 34 minutes – the second-longest match of the tournament.

De Minaur was the first player at the 2022 championships to have let a two-sets-to-love lead slip.

De Minaur had won all seven sets in his previous three meetings with Garin, including a 6-3 6-3 win over the world No.43 two weeks ago at Eastbourne.

The pattern continued in their latest encounter, with de Minaur having one foot in the quarter-finals after taking the opening two sets on court two.

Alas, he couldn’t finish off the job to equal his career-best grand slam charge to the 2020 US Open quarter-finals.

With women’s No.1 Ajla Tomljanovic also in action on Monday, Australia had four players in Wimbledon’s fourth round for the first time since 1999.

She was taking on Alize Cornet, the Frenchwoman who sensationally removed world No.1 Iga Swiatek in the third round.

