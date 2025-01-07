AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios, on his tennis comeback, has been selected for Australia's Davis Cup team again. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Kyrgios set for shock Davis Cup return after five years

Ian Chadband January 7, 2025

Nick Kyrgios is in line to make a sensational return to Australia’s Davis Cup team for the first time in more than five years.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, who’s been taking the first tentative steps on the comeback road after long-standing injuries, is a shock selection by captain Lleyton Hewitt for the qualifying tie in Sweden in Stockholm on January 31 and February 1.

In the team nominations unveiled on Monday, the 29-year-old’s name in Australia’s four-man outfit raised eyebrows as he’s shown no interest in the men’s ‘World Cup of tennis’ ever since he last played against Belgium in November 2019.

Lleyton Hewitt
 Nick Kyrgios with team captain Lleyton Hewitt during a Davis Cup tie in Brisbane in 2018. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS 

Having shown no inclination to return in the green-and-gold, he explained in an interview with AAP in 2022 that negativity towards him and the feeling of not being embraced by Australia made him prefer to play in a lucrative exhibition event in Saudi Arabia rather than represent his country.

But Kyrgios, who played 11 ties between 2013 and 2019, is evidently back in the fold, named alongside regulars Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson and Thanasi Kokkinakis, stalwarts who’ve helped Australia reach the Cup final in 2022 and 2023 as well as last November’s semi-final in Malaga.

With five nominations allowed, there’s still time for Hewitt to add another name to his team and much will doubtless depend on how the players emerge from the rigours of the Australian Open.

Kyrgios said after his first singles in 18 months last week in Brisbane that he still wasn’t sure if he’d be fit enough to compete in the Melbourne slam as his wrist, which had needed reconstructive surgery in 2023, had been left throbbing while trying to handle the massive serves of Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

It had been an encouraging showing by Kyrgios as he was edged out in three tiebreaks, but he admitted afterwards: “I think I almost need a miracle, and I need, like, the stars to align for my wrist to hold up in a grand slam for sure.”

Darcis versus Kyrgios
 Kyrgios in action in his last Davis Cup rubber against Belgian Steve Darcis in November 2019. Image by AP PHOTO 

Yet Kyrgios could still be a huge asset for Hewitt in the doubles as a former Australian Open winner. Last week in Brisbane, he sharpened up by turning his unlikely ‘bromance’ with his 2022 Wimbledon final conqueror Novak Djokovic into an entertaining doubles partnership in Brisbane.

While Hewitt’s son Cruz, currently in action in Australian Open qualifying, is hoping to follow in a famous father’s footsteps, so is Leo Borg, son of the great Bjorn Borg, who features in Sweden’s team.

The Australians will start the tie at the Royal Tennis Hall in the Swedish capital as overwhelming favourites, headed by world No.8 de Minaur and No.27 Thompson, who’s also the No.3-ranked doubles player.

In contrast, the Swedish No.1 is Elias Ymer, ranked as low as 327, while the 21-year-old Borg will be their No.2 singles player at No.543 in the world. Andre Goransson and Filip Bergevi will be their doubles duo.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.