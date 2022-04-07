AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nick Kyrgios.
Nick Kyrgios has booked a spot in the quarters of the ATP event in Houston with a straight-sets win. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Kyrgios storms into Houston quarters

AAP April 7, 2022

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has beaten seventh seed Tommy Paul in straight sets to storm into the last eight of the US Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston.

The current world No.94 maintained his impressive recent form by dispatching the American 6-4 6-2 in one hour 10 minutes.

“It’s probably one of the better matches I’ve played on clay in my career, so I’m pretty happy with the way I came out here today, just put my head down and went to work,” Kyrgios said in his on-court interview.

Kyrgios then teamed up with local Jack Sock to defeat Nathaniel Lammons and Andre Goransson 7-5 2-6 10-5 and also progress to the doubles quarter-finals.

Australian wildcard Kyrgios, who reached the fourth round at last week’s Miami Open and the quarters at last month’s Indian Wells, followed up his first win on clay since 2019 when he beat Mackenzie McDonald in three sets on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old from Canberra blasted 10 aces, won 88 per cent of his first-serve points, and saved all six of his breaks points in the first meeting between the pair.

“I’ve been serving really well, so I just wanted to keep to good habits,” Kyrgios said.

He broke world No.34 Paul – the 2015 Roland Garros boys’ singles title winner – in the fifth game of the first set and twice in the second to set up a clash with Michael Mmoh.

World No.226 Mmoh booked his ticket in the last eight by defeating compatriot Sam Querrey 6-2 6-4.

Mmoh, who had a bye into the second round after top seed Casper Ruud dropped out because of a wisdom tooth problem, advanced to a tour-level quarter-final for just the third time in his career.

Querrey, 112 places above Mmho in the rankings, had reached the final in Houston twice and the last eight of this tournament in five of the previous six seasons.

Third seed Reilly Opelka did it a little tougher, beating qualifier Mitchell Krueger 3-6 6-2 6-4.

