AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios (r) at the Australian Open warm-up with Novak Djokovic that confirmed he needed an op. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Kyrgios upbeat after knee operation

Glenn Moore January 24, 2023

Nick Kyrgios has emerged from surgery on the knee injury that ruled him out of the Australian Open in upbeat mood.

The Australian No.1’s post-op recuperation began with tuning into Melbourne Park to watch Alex de Minaur take on Novak Djokovic.

After the Serbian nine-times Australian Open champion blew away his compatriot 6-2 6-1 6-2 Kyrgios tweeted “Watching Novak tonight makes me feel good about my tennis in general. how have I beaten this guy”, accompanied by two laughing-with-tears emoji’s.

Although Djokovic beat Kyrgios in last year’s Wimbledon final the Aussie has a better head-to-head record against the 21-times grand slam champ, defeating him on both their previous encounters, albeit both were back in 2017. 

The 27-year-old Canberran had gone under the knife earlier on Monday in his home city. 

He had been ruled out of the Australian Open after an MRI scan on his knee revealed a cyst as a result of a small lateral meniscus tear.

Coincidentally it was a practice match against Djokovic that confirmed to Kyrgios his knee was too badly affected to play in the tournament.

Before the operation he tweeted a photo of himself ready for the operating theatre with the words ‘It’s time’ and an anxious emoji.

Afterwards he sent one of himself on a hospital bed with air tubes in his nostrils and making a middle finger gesture, but with four green ticks seemingly indicating the op went well.

That was confirmed when he posted on Instagram: “Surgery complete. I’ll be doing everything I can do get back to my best. To the real ones checking in and sending the vibes.. I love you.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.