AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Nick Kyrgios.
Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning his seventh ATP title with victory in the Washington Open final. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Kyrgios wins in exciting US Open build-up

Ed Jackson August 8, 2022

The career-best season of Nick Kyrgios has continued with the Australian claiming his first ATP Tour title in three years at the Citi Open in Washington.

Kyrgios took just 81 minutes to defeat Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-3 in Sunday’s final, firing down 12 aces in the straight sets win over the world No.96.

The 27-year-old also recorded 32 winners in the triumph as he completed the tournament having held serve 64 times without being broken.

It’s Kyrgios’ seventh ATP Tour title and first since he won at Washington in 2019.

“It’s just very emotional for me,” he said in a post-match interview.

“To see where I was at last year to now, it’s just an incredible transformation. I just came out with great energy. I knew that I had experience on my side today. I love this court, I’ve played so many good matches here, so I’m just really happy with myself.

“I’ve been in some really dark places. Just to be able to turn it around … There are so many people who have helped me get there, but myself, I’ve shown some serious strength to just continue and persevere and get through all those times and be able to still perform and win tournaments like this one.”

Victory means Kyrgios remains unbeaten since his loss to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final and lifts him to 37th on the world rankings.

Despite not earning any ranking points for reaching his first grand slam final due to an objection by the ATP to the All England Club’s banning of Russian and Belarusian players, Kyrgios is now on track to secure an all-important seeding for the US Open starting on August 29 in New York.

And after winning a second doubles title of the year last week in Atlanta with fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, Kyrgios will look to go back-to-back in the Washington final with American Jack Sock.

Kyrgios and Sock will play Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the doubles decider following sufficient rest after the singles final.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.