Costeen Hatzi
Girlfriend Costeen Hatzi will be among the key allies in Nick Kyrgios's box for the Wimbledon final. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Kyrgios’s mother to miss Wimbledon final

Darren Walton July 8, 2022

Nick Kyrgios’s biggest fan won’t be watching the match of his life after the Australian opted against trying to lure his ailing mother to London for Sunday’s Wimbledon final.

Kyrgios’s walkover through to the title match – as a result of Rafael Nadal’s injury-enforced withdrawal from the pair’s scheduled semi-final – offered a window of opportunity for the 27-year-old’s mum to make a last-minute dash to the UK.

But Team Kyrgios on Friday confirmed doting Nill would remain at home in Canberra while awaiting a kidney transplant.

She’s been a fixture for years following Kyrgios around the world but can no longer even watch his matches, preferring to learn of her son’s progress on the net or from a phone call rather than nervously sitting through them.

Kyrgios said after his quarter-final win over Cristian Garin it was too risky for Nill to be at Wimbledon.

“Obviously my mum’s health has been a bit rocky,” he said.

“It’s been pretty bad for a while now. She’s not able to kind of come to these (events) and she’s not allowed to travel that much.

“Even the Australian Open, she won’t come to my matches because she’s got, like, a pacemaker and stuff, it’s too stressful, and all that type of stuff.

“I try and talk to her. She’ll wake up in the morning, say, ‘I just saw the live scores. It looks like you had a tough match’.

“I’m just like, ‘You have no idea. Obviously.’

“I’m just glad she’s able to kind of keep an eye on me from home.”

Kyrgios added “obviously it would be amazing for her to be here but she’s obviously dealing with a lot of things”.

“She has to make sure my dogs are fed at home as well. My brother just had a kid five days ago – George. It’s been a pretty eventful couple days for Mr Kyrgios.

“So, yeah, hopefully mum is watching this and she’s proud.”

While his mother and brother won’t be in his courtside box, Kyrgios will have seven other of his closest allies to lean on – and berate as he does – when he plays either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or British hope Cam Norrie for tennis’s greatest prize.

Kyrgios’s father George, younger sister Halimah, girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, agent Stuart Dugaid, manager Daniel Horsfall, physiotherapist Will Maher and media man Tristian Hay will be responsible for providing the mercurial talent with the courtside “energy” he craves.

They’ll also bear the brunt of his tirades when things aren’t going his way.

“They know I love them,” Kyrgios said. “As soon as I come off court, I say sorry to them.”

