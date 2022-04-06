AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
ANTHONY ALBANESE PERTH VISIT
Labor's Anthony Albanese says Russian diplomats must be expelled from Australia. Image by Trevor Collens/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Labor calls for Russian diplomat expulsion

Maeve Bannister April 7, 2022

Russian diplomats must be expelled from Australia to hold the Kremlin accountable for reported atrocities in Ukraine, the opposition leader says. 

Anthony Albanese has renewed calls for the federal government to follow the lead of European countries which have already taken such a measure. 

He says countries including France, Germany and Italy have taken steps to expel 206 Russian diplomats and staff, while allowing ambassadors to remain in most cases. 

“It is hard to conceive how the decision can be made to allow these individuals to stay, given the sickening abuses being carried out by Russian forces,” he said. 

“The mass killing of innocent civilians and the use of rape as a weapon of war can only be described as war crimes.” 

Russia has denied targeting civilians during its retreat from towns like Bucha, but Ukrainian officials say between 150 and 300 bodies lay in a single mass grave by a church in the town.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has previously resisted calls to expel diplomats from Australia and says the matter is being reviewed at the highest level of government. 

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s top diplomat in Australia, ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko, said there was no prospect of a peace deal between the Russians and Ukrainians in the foreseeable future. 

“(Putin) is taking Russia to those last days of the Soviet Union when it was collapsing,” he told Sky News. 

“He’s done so much damage for the country and I don’t know when Russia will be able to repair that reputation.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.