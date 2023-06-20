AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Greens Leader Adam Bandt.
Greens Leader Adam Bandt has pointed to rent caps being considered at a state level. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Labor can change their mind on rent caps: Greens

Tess Ikonomou June 21, 2023

Greens Leader Adam Bandt has doubled down on withholding support from Labor’s $10 billion housing fund, pointing to rent caps being considered at a state level. 

It comes as the federal government is seeking advice over whether the Greens’ refusal to pass the fund is grounds for a double dissolution election.

Asked if the party was prepared to trigger a double dissolution, Mr Bandt said the government had previously conceded by providing $2bn for social housing last weekend.

“We’re not talking about an early election, we’re talking about renters and just like Labor changed their mind on spending for housing, we want Labor to take the rental crisis seriously, he told ABC radio on Wednesday.

“As part of an agreement with the Greens, the Labor premier in Victoria is now saying they’re looking at rent caps and rent controls, in the ACT where the Greens are in power with Labor, there is a limit on how much rents can rise by.

“It’s happening in parts of Australia now.”

The Greens delayed the proposed housing future fund until October, with the support of the opposition, in the senate on Monday.

They cited a lack of support for renters and said the delay would allow Labor to negotiate rent reforms with state and territory leaders.

