AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A delivery rider in Melbourne
Labor says its workplace reforms will mean fairer pay rates for gig workers and better job security. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Labor faces pressure to push through PTSD work changes

Dominic Giannini October 15, 2023

Labor will face pressure to push through parts of its own workplace law reform package with the crossbench and coalition teaming up to force the government’s hand.

The legislation would bring sweeping changes to workplace laws which include closing a loophole that allows companies to negotiate a rate of pay with employees and then pay labour hire less.

There are also added protections for gig economy workers and more opportunities for some casuals to transition into permanent work.

Labor initially wanted the legislation passed by the end of the year but the Senate teamed up to push an inquiry into the laws back until early next year.

The opposition and business groups oppose those changes.

However, there is broad support for four less contentious measures in the reforms.

The first would make it easier for frontline responders to access claims for post-traumatic stress disorder by stripping away the need to prove it happened at work.

The others include greater protections for workers experiencing domestic violence and small businesses as well as bringing deadly silica dust in line with asbestos to allow it to be better regulated and workers to be better supported.

Silica dust can result in incurable silicosis.

Independent senator David Pocock.
 David Pocock says Labor’s complex workplace legislation needs to be properly worked through. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

Independent senators David Pocock and Jacqui Lambie will move private bills to introduce Labor’s less contentious laws into parliament.

Senator Pocock said testimony and evidence given to an inquiry into the bill made it clear it was a large and complex piece of legislation that needed to be properly worked through.

“But what was equally clear from the testimony is that things like presumptive legislation for first responders looking to access Comcare for PTSD is both urgent and can be done now,” he told AAP.

“That’s why Senator Lambie and I are pushing ahead with our private senator’s bills so these four important parts of the omnibus are dealt with now while we work through the details of the other measures.”

Shadow attorney-general Michaelia Cash said the opposition would support the move but the coalition remains opposed to the broader reforms.

“Small businesses are already grappling with the cost of doing business and they’re now saying that the changes made in particular in relation to the definition of casual is going to cause them even further pain,” she told AAP.

“The impact on both productivity and jobs is going to be potentially devastating.”

The Australian Industry Group has said the changes would hold back investment and not create a single job as they would add further burdens and compliance costs to employers.

The government and unions have rejected this, saying pathways to allow some casuals to become permanent employees and fairer pay rates for gig workers would boost wages and job security.

Senator Lambie has criticised the government for putting the broadly accepted reforms with the more contentious changes to hold the crossbench to ransom in order to pass the laws.

Employment Minister Tony Burke has refused to split the package, saying the whole thing was needed to boost wages and protections.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.