Labor ‘frustrated at every turn’ by housing hold-up

Negotiations between the federal government and the Greens on breaking a housing deadlock remain ongoing, despite Labor being “frustrated at every turn”, the finance minister says.

Laws setting up a Help to Buy scheme – a shared equity scheme that would allow first-home buyers to purchase a property with a lower deposit – were reintroduced to parliament on Tuesday in a bid to solve a stalemate on the issue.

The Greens and the coalition had previously voted to delay setting up the scheme, with the prime minister hinting the laws could be used as a double-dissolution trigger.

Katy Gallagher says talks are under way with the Greens on finding common ground on housing. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said talks were still under way with the Greens on finding common ground, but admitted the government was getting exasperated by the hold-up.

“We’ve been frustrated at every turn by the Greens and the opposition which have ensured that legislation, like the Housing Australia Future Fund, was delayed for a year because of the performance around that,” she told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

“We could have dealt with this legislation. Unfortunately, the opposition and the Greens voted to delay it and not allow it to even be debated for two months. So if they’ve changed their position, the Greens know our door is always open.”

While the Greens said they would back the bill if the government implemented a freeze on rents or changes to negative gearing, leader Adam Bandt said they were willing to pledge support if Labor moved any of its positions.

Mr Bandt said larger changes were needed to the housing system.

He said the government had made it clear “they’re not for changing” on the scheme.

“This tinkering around the edges while the problem gets worse on a daily basis for people is not (the solution).”

Under the housing scheme, first-home buyers could make a deposit as little as two per cent, with the government also contributing a share of the property.

The scheme would be open to 10,000 people annually for four years.

However, the Greens have laid out concerns that people on the scheme would have to pay back large amounts of money to the government if they go over an income threshold.