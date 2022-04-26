Labor, government face off over inflation

Labor and the federal government are set to clash over rising cost of living pressures, with the latest economic figures due to be released.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will on Wednesday reveal inflation data for the March quarter.

It comes as one-off $250 payments for six million Australians, including pensioners, carers, veterans, and job seekers will start being made.

The $1.5 billion payments are part of the cost of living package announced in the federal budget.

All eligible people are expected to receive the payment by the end of the week.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the government’s response to global issues placing pressure on households, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was “targeted” and “responsible”.

“At this election, Labor won’t tell Australians which taxes they will increase until after the election,” he said.

“In contrast, Labor has no plans to help families with cost of living pressures.”

A $5 million upgrade to the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange in Rockhampton will be announced by the coalition on Wednesday.

A roof will be built for the facility under the funding boost, which is projected to deliver $13.25 million in economic benefits each year from increased sales.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said improving Queensland’s third-largest saleyard complex would see more growth.

“Rockhampton is known as the beef capital of Australia and investing in the infrastructure we need to maximise efficiencies will put more food on the table for Australians as well as bringing in export dollars,” he said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Marise Payne has accused Labor of “playing politics” on national security and lashed the party’s unveiled plan for the Pacific as lacking substance.

Senator Payne on Tuesday said Australia provided half of the region’s development assistance.

“Authoritarian powers are asserting themselves,” she said.

Labor has been scathing on the government’s handling of relations with Pacific countries, and over its response to a security pact signed between the Solomon Islands and China.