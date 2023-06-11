Labor, Greens fail to break stalemate on housing fund

Renters could have longer to wait for action on the housing crisis as the Greens and Labor remain at loggerheads over the federal government’s policy response.

The government’s housing future fund is scheduled to hit the Senate during the upcoming sitting fortnight but Labor appears no closer to striking a deal with the Greens.

The party has been blocking the housing legislation, which includes the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, in the hopes of squeezing more ambition out of the government.

Greens housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather said the government was not budging at all even though his party slashed its offer in half.

His party wants $2.5 billion for public and affordable housing from this year, down from the $5 billion requested earlier – and $1 billion to help coordinate a national freeze on rent increases.

“The Greens are willing to negotiate,” Mr Chandler-Mather said.

“But our frustration with the Labor party, at the moment, is after we halve our offer, the Labor Party still haven’t come to the table on agreeing more funding for public and affordable housing or doing anything for renters,” he said.

Housing Minister Julie Collins told Sky News the government was still “happy to have discussions right across the parliament” on the issue.

She stressed the housing fund was not the government’s only measure to address affordability challenges.

The government has signed a new investment mandate for the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation to make available an extra $2 billion from July 1, supporting 7000 new social and affordable homes.

The Commonwealth is also working with the national cabinet on renters’ rights so there’s national consistency across the country.

On the question of a rent freeze or cap, Ms Collins said this fell under the remit of states and territories and some had already ruled it out.

“What we have done is put renters’ rights on the national cabinet agenda,” she said.

Mr Chandler-Mather said the federal government was able to coordinate with states and territories on a cap on energy prices.

“But they’ll say to the one-third of this country who rents that ‘we don’t care, we’re going to let your rent start by as much as the landlord or real estate agent wants’,” he said.