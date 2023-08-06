AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victorian MP Will Fowles
Victorian MP Will Fowles has stood aside while strenuously denying an allegation of assault. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  politics (general)

Labor MP plans to stay in parliament after allegation

Melissa Meehan August 7, 2023

The Victorian Labor MP at the centre of an assault allegation plans to remain in state parliament and has indicated he expects to be cleared.

On the weekend, the state government referred Ringwood MP Will Fowles, a 45-year-old father of four, to police over an alleged “serious assault”.

“I was shocked and distressed to learn last night that an allegation of assault has been made against me,” Mr Fowles posted on social media on Sunday.

“The details of the claim have not been put to me and I strenuously deny any allegation of assault.

“It is not true.”

The person who alleged they were assaulted is believed to be a government employee and is yet to make a formal complaint.

Victoria Police confirmed on Sunday they had received the referral and provided contact details should “a victim” wish to make a report.

“No official complaint has been received from a victim in relation to the matter,” they added.

The exact nature of the allegations is unclear, but Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday it was very serious.

His office made the referral to police on Saturday after receiving information from a government employee.

“I also sought and received the Member for Ringwood’s resignation from the parliamentary Labor party,” Mr Andrews said on Saturday, adding that the well-being of staff and the right to a safe workplace was not negotiable.

Mr Fowles said he was asked to stand aside – “a situation I expect will be temporary”.

“I will fully cooperate with any process or enquiries.”

Mr Fowles said he would not be making further comments “until such time as I am cleared”.

In 2019, Mr Fowles kicked through the lower half of a door at the Abode Hotel in Canberra during an argument with staff about his luggage.

At the time, Mr Fowles said his actions were driven by anxiety as he wasn’t able to access his luggage containing medication.

He took a leave of absence for three months to deal with mental health issues.

On Sunday, Mr Andrews said the current allegation was “completely and entirely different” to what happened in Canberra.

He would not say whether he believed Mr Fowles should resign from parliament.

“It’s entirely up to the duly elected member,” Mr Andrews told reporters in North Melbourne.

In 2022, Mr Fowles retained the seat of Ringwood with 57.5 per cent of the two-party preferred vote.

