AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
ELECTION22 LABOR RECEPTION
Labor and Anthony Albanese are just one seat away from forming a majority government. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

Labor one seat away from majority govt

Tess Ikonomou May 26, 2022

The Liberal Party has maintained a tight lead ahead of Labor in a key NSW seat. 

In the closest race, Liberal candidate Andrew Constance is 286 votes ahead of sitting Labor MP Fiona Phillips in the electorate of Gilmore. 

But in a loss for the party, Julian Simmonds became the latest Liberal MP to concede defeat following the federal election on Saturday. 

Greens candidate Elizabeth Watson-Brown is expected to win his Brisbane seat of Ryan. 

In the electorate of Brisbane, Labor’s Madonna Jarrett is holding on to her primary-vote lead over the Greens, placing her in a strong position to take the seat from Liberal MP Trevor Evans.

She is 672 votes ahead of Greens candidate Stephen Bates. 

As of Thursday afternoon, the Australian Electoral Commission has Labor with 75 seats to the coalition’s 60, the Greens with three seats, 12 on the cross bench, and the seat of Macnamara without a preference count.

The Greens are hoping to secure three seats in the lower house by winning electorates previously held by the two major parties. 

Leader Adam Bandt said his party will not yet be conceding or declaring victory in the seats of Brisbane and Macnamara in Melbourne, where the margins are slim. 

The Liberal Party will examine where its campaign went wrong following the heavy election loss. 

The review, announced on Thursday, will be overseen by Senator Jane Hume and the party’s former federal director Brian Loughnane.

The review comes as Liberal MPs meet on Monday to elect a new leader, with Peter Dutton tipped for the job.

The campaign review will focus on the “long-term challenge” for the party presented by independents, after many seats were lost to so-called “teal” candidates. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.