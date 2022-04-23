AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jim Chalmers, Richard Marles and Katy Gallagher on the campaign trail.
Jim Chalmers, Richard Marles and Katy Gallagher stood in for Anthony Albanese on the campaign trail. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Labor pledges 500 Indigenous health staff

Dominic Giannini April 24, 2022

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor frontbenchers will start Sunday in Sydney before making their way to Darwin ahead of the ANZAC dawn service on Monday. 

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese remains in isolation and will be represented at the service by his deputy Richard Marles. 

Senior Labor MPs have been standing up in Mr Albanese’s absence, addressing the travelling press pack in alternation after ruling out creating a de facto opposition leader for seven days. 

Ahead of landing in the Northern Territory, Labor has pledged to train an additional 500 Indigenous health workers and invest in life-saving dialysis and rheumatic heart disease treatments.

The party says it will work closely with Indigenous health services to deliver up to 30 new dialysis units to treat chronic kidney disease and double the federal funding to combat Rheumatic Heart Disease with $12 million for prevention, screening and treatment.

It will also invest $15 million to improve water supply in remote communities to enable new dialysis units in these communities for the first time.

“Throughout the pandemic, Aboriginal controlled health services worked tirelessly to protect the health of their communities,” Labor’s Indigenous spokeswoman Linda Burney said.

“Building their workforce through a dedicated, culturally appropriate traineeship program and supporting their capacity to undertake preventative care will save lives and bring us closer to closing the gap in First Nations health outcomes.”

Labor faces a strong challenge to retain the federal seat of Lingiari, which covers 99 per cent of the Northern Territory. 

The seat was held by Warren Snowdon on a five per cent margin, but with the MP retiring, Labor will need to hold it against former Alice Springs mayor Damien Ryan.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.