AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
Anthony Albanese says Australia has to step up in the Indo-Pacific, amid an increasing Chinese role. Image by AP PHOTO
  • diplomacy

Labor questions lack of focus on Solomons

Paul Osborne April 12, 2022

Labor has accused the Morrison government of taking its eye off the ball in the Pacific, as the Solomon Islands negotiates a security deal with China.

The United States is understood to be so concerned about the impending deal, which could involve Chinese warships being based in the Solomons, it is sending senior security adviser Kurt Campbell to the Pacific island nation in coming weeks.

A Chinese foreign minister spokesman last week said the security cooperation is to “protect people’s life and property safety and has no military undertones”.

Two top Australian intelligence officials, Australian Secret Intelligence Service boss Paul Symon and Office of National Intelligence director-general Andrew Shearer met with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the situation required significant attention.

“Why wasn’t a minister dispatched to the Solomons?” he told reporters in Tasmania on Tuesday. 

“Australia needs to step up. Not just in a title, we need to step up in reality and develop those relationships with the Solomons and other nations in the Indo-Pacific.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Mr Sogavare had assured Australia he would not allow a Chinese military base.

“He has made that very clear,” Mr Morrison said.

“And we’re continuing to press on the issue of possible rotation of vessels … that might seek to go to Solomon Islands. 

“(But) at the same time we must always respect the fact that Solomon Islands are a sovereign country. They’re not a state of Australia. They’re not under Australia’s control or direction.”

He noted the Solomon Islands was the first international destination he visited following the 2019 election.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who recently met with her US counterpart Antony Blinken, said the US was well aware of the importance of the region, recently pledging to establish an embassy in Honiara.

“I know from my conversations with the Secretary of State there’s more to come in that regard,” she said.

Australia is the Solomon Islands’ largest bilateral development partner, contributing over $156 million in aid in 2021/22.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said no one wanted instability in the region.

“The reality is, China is moving down, militarily, and we see now with them trying to start a base in the Solomon Islands,” he told reporters in Darwin, where he was unveiling a $1.5 billion port project.

“We wish that was not the case – and it is not just there, we have seen moves in other areas.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.