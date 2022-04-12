AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
ANTHONY ALBANESE ELECTION CAMPAIGN
Anthony Albanese will be in Melbourne to announce a proposed trial of 50 urgent care clinics. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Labor to announce $135m for health clinics

Tess Ikonomou April 13, 2022

Labor will continue to focus on health in a bid to grab Liberal-held marginal seats as Anthony Albanese enters his third day of the election campaign. 

Mr Albanese will be in Melbourne on Wednesday morning to announce a trial of 50 urgent care clinics across the country, which will offer an alternative to busy hospital emergency departments for families. 

The clinics will treat patients needing urgent care from health care workers including for broken bones, minor burns and stitches for cuts – in a bid to free up clogged emergency departments. 

They will be based at GP surgeries and community health centres nationwide, and will cost more than $135 million over four years. 

The clinics will be bulk billed, meaning people won’t have any out-of-pocket costs accessing medical care. 

They will be open every day between 8am to 10pm, which is when the majority of non-life-threatening injuries happen. 

In New Zealand, urgent care clinics are believed to have delivered the lowest rate of ED presentations per capita in the developed world. 

Mr Albanese said families would be able to get the care they need without long wait times. 

“These clinics are a key part of Labor’s plan to strengthen Medicare by making it easier to see a doctor,” he said. 

“Medicare Urgent Care Clinics will take the pressure off emergency departments, so they can concentrate on saving lives.”

Opposition health spokesman Mark Butler said the plan was a “practical, tangible example of Labor’s commitment to strengthen Medicare”. 

“Medicare is the bedrock of our health system and by using it to help take the pressure off hospital emergency departments we make can the whole system stronger,” he said. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.