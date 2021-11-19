 Labor to extend funding terms for ABC, SBS - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
ABC supporters dressed as the Bananas in Pyjamas characters
Labor has pledged to extend funding for the ABC and SBS from three year to five-year terms. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Labor to extend funding terms for ABC, SBS

Andrew Brown November 20, 2021

Funding terms for the ABC and SBS would be extended in a bid to provide more financial certainty to the public broadcasters under a new Labor plan.

The federal opposition has pledged to extend the current funding cycles for the broadcasters from three year to five-year terms.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the proposal would move funding outside of the electoral cycle.

“We must ensure that Australia’s instruments of nation building, democracy and culture remain strong now and into the future,” Mr Albanese said in a statement.

“This includes independent public service media that holds power to account on behalf of the Australian people.”

The current triennial funding for the ABC is due to end in 2022, during which time the coalition has been in power.

The funding announcement comes as the government has launched a Senate inquiry into the ABC’s complaint handling process.

ABC chair Ita Buttrose has accused the government of political interference.

Journalist union the MEAA has estimated more than $780 million has been cut from the ABC since 2014.

Labor has previously pledged to reverse a funding cut of $83.7 million implemented by the government in the 2018 budget.

Mr Albanese said the extended funding terms would boost the independence of the ABC and SBS.

“A Labor government will review options for delivering a greater level of financial stability to the national broadcasters to safeguard against arbitrary ideological cuts and political interference,” Mr Albanese said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.