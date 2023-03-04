Labor to keep Western Harbour Tunnel publicly-owned

A NSW Labor government would keep Sydney’s Western Harbour Tunnel in public hands and cap motorist tolls at $60 a week.

The opposition promise, born of a keenness to distinguish itself from the government’s penchant for privatisation, comes with the message that drivers are ultimately footing an unreasonable bill and are entitled to a “fresh start”.

The party claims private commuters will pay $115 billion in tolls over the life of NSW’s existing urban transport contracts, with nearly all of it going to toll road operators and Sydney ranking as “the most tolled city” in the world.

Currently under construction, the Western Harbour tunnel is expected to slash travel times from the western suburbs to Sydney’s north by 20 minutes and significantly reduce traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

It will be the second tunnel under the iconic landmark and around 6.5 kms long.

“Under Labor – no more privatisation. We’ll build the tunnel but we won’t sell it,” said opposition leader Chris Minns, who is neck and neck with Premier Dominic Perrottet as preferred leader, on Saturday.

“Any revenue from tolls goes straight back into public hands to build for the future.”

He said Mr Perrottet’s record as a “constant evangelist for privatisation” was an indicator of where the government’s interests lie.

“Who are you going to believe? Dominic Perrottet or his track record (on privatisation) for the last 12 years”, Mr Minns told reporters.

“They said the same thing (about not selling off state assets) in the 2019 elections”.

Labor says toll revenue has already paid for several major highways and tunnels including the M4, M5 East and Northconnex.

But the Liberal-National government has argued the $5 billion WestInvest fund from its sale of WestConnex, has allowed it to build infrastructure for the rapidly growing population in western Sydney.

Treasurer Matt Kean on Saturday announced a $200 million upgrade to Henry Lawson Drive in Sydney’s southwest to be completed by 2027.

“This doesn’t happen by accident – it happens because of responsible budgeting,” he told reporters.

When asked about Labor’s pledge to keep the tunnel a public asset, Mr Kean pointed out the coalition had already ruled out selling it to a private operator.

“Chris Minns has no plans, no policies and no ideas,” he said. “They’re stealing ours”.

Meanwhile, Mr Perrottet says he’ll make sure people have more say on developer contributions to local community investments and infrastructure if re-elected on March 25.

The announcement comes amid mounting scrutiny of allegations of impropriety surrounding the Hills Shire Council in north-western Sydney, which has embroiled two of his brothers.

Under the plan, government would work with councils to allow feedback via Service NSW on how local contributions are spent and the types of community projects built such as new parks and sports facilities.

Long-term critical growth and maintenance infrastructure would be excluded.

Elsewhere, Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has outlined a proposed 10-year partnership between the coalition and religious communities to make schools safer.

Following concerns of anti-Semitic and faith-based student bullying, the plan would bring the education department, Multicultural NSW and the Religious Communities Advisory Council together to help stamp out racism, religious intolerance and discrimination against pupils and teachers.