The Eastern Distributor in Sydney (file)
Labor is promising to ease the NSW toll burden and stop privatising roads. Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Labor to lift lid on NSW government toll road contracts

Duncan Murray March 22, 2023

Key details of contracts between the NSW government and toll road operators will be made public if Labor wins the election. 

The spiralling cost of using Sydney’s private motorways has become a major issue, with the opposition flagging plans for an overhaul of the network and a $60 weekly cap for drivers if elected on Saturday.

By tabling the contracts for Northconnex and Westconnex in parliament, it hopes to uncover hidden terms such as non-compete or compensation clauses included by the government.

Despite two parliamentary inquiries recommending the contracts be made public, the government has refused to do so, Labor says.

Leader Chris Minns is promising to ease the toll burden and stop privatising roads. 

“Only Labor has a plan to end the toll road mess and deliver the critical services for the people of NSW,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

The party plans to appoint former ACCC chairman Allan Fels to lead the overhaul with the aim of getting a better deal for drivers.

Professor Fels would take over responsibility for an existing review being conducted by Treasury and Transport for NSW.

Opposition roads spokesman John Graham says toll costs shouldn’t be a state secret.

“Any driver in Sydney knows tolls are high and rising. This is simply a cover-up,” he said.

“An elected Labor government would cap tolls at $60 per week and end the secrecy as Allan Fels begins the work of real long-term toll reform.”

Labor has also committed $14 million over the next four years to hire 100 additional National Park staff to deal with weeds and pests.

“After more than a decade of neglect, pests and weeds have exploded in our national parks. We need more boots on the ground to address this,” Labor’s environment spokeswoman Penny Sharpe told AAP.

The Invasive Species Council managerJack Gough welcomed the commitment, saying NSW faced “an invasive species crisis due to the cumulative effect of recent natural disasters, climate change, underfunding and a lack of political will”.

“Our frontline pest and weeds agencies are understaffed, underfunded and have been under enormous pressure over the last four years as they responded to fire, drought, floods, COVID and the varroa mite outbreak,” he said.

‘The cumulative impact of these natural disasters is now impacting routine operations.”

