AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese
Anthony Albanese says Labor wants to grow Australia's technology sector to 1.2 million jobs. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Labor will back more jobs in tech industry

Maeve Bannister March 24, 2022

Tech-related careers will be the way of the future under a federal Labor government as the opposition promises an extra 340,000 jobs if elected.

The tech industry is currently responsible for more than 850,000 jobs in Australia and Labor is aiming for 1.2 million jobs by 2030.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced the plan, which expects to increase the sector’s annual economic contribution to $250 billion. 

Mr Albanese says experienced workers and businesses have left Australia because the federal government has failed to back tech jobs in existing and emerging industries.

“Industries of the future need a government that backs them, not a government that is scared of the present and terrified of the future,” he told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

Alternatively, Labor’s industry plan will focus on strengthening existing firms, building new ones, and growing jobs in Australia.

Growing the extra jobs will be done through Labor’s previous election commitments including fee-free TAFE places, 20,000 additional university places focusing on areas of skills shortage, and a Startup Year program to help new businesses get off the ground.

Labor has also committed to establishing Jobs and Skills Australia to plan for the future workforce needs and support the creation of new tech firms. 

Australia’s peak body for the innovation and technology sector says it’s refreshing to have the benefits of the industry recognised.

The Australian Information Industry Association says there is currently a labour gap of 60,000 ICT workers annually. 

CEO Ron Gauci says growing the sector will contribute significantly to Australia’s economic recovery after the pandemic. 

“(Australia’s) geographic location is no restriction on our growth potential,” he said. 

“Our tech sector impacts and supports all other economic sectors, growing the tech sector will grow Australia’s economy significantly.” 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.