Barnaby Joyce hugs Labor MP for the Hunter Joel Fitzgibbon.
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce hugged Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon, who's leaving politics. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Labor’s Joel Fitzgibbon ‘well respected’

Maeve Bannister February 17, 2022

Both sides of politics have paid tribute to one of Labor’s long-standing members during his valedictory speech on Thursday. 

Joel Fitzgibbon, who represents the NSW Hunter electorate, is retiring from federal politics after 26 years.

He was elected in 1996 and took over from his father Eric who had represented the region since 1984. 

“Very soon there will be no one in this place with the surname Fitzgibbon – it’s been 38 years,” he told parliament. 

Mr Fitzgibbon was a cabinet minister in the Rudd and Gillard governments and most notably defence minister from 2007 to 2009. 

Current Defence Minister Peter Dutton paid tribute to Mr Fitzgibbon’s service in the portfolio which he said was for “too short a time”.

“He was well respected by our troops … Joel represented our country with great distinction,” he said. 

Mr Fitzgibbon was first elected in the same year as Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese. 

At the time the Labor party was reeling from a “heavy defeat” after being reduced in that election to just 49 seats. 

“The class of ’96 were pretty happy because we were here … I think it would have been different if we had known how miserable opposition is and how long we would be in opposition,” he said. 

Mr Fitzgibbon also used his final speech to lament the behaviour in parliament and urge reform, specifically in Question Time. 

He also said strict party discipline – where members are not able to vote against party lines – was strangling both sides of politics.

“Community attitudes are changing so much, major parties will be forced to ask themselves whether that strict discipline is sustainable,” he said.

Mr Albanese told parliament Mr Fitzgibbon was one of his closest mates and supporters. 

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said the Nationals had struggled to unseat Mr Fitzgibbon for so long because he was so well-liked.

“The Australian people look to this guy and go, ‘I get him’ and that’s because he’s not a machine, he’s authentic,” he said.

Labor has selected five-time Olympian Dan Repacholi to run for the Hunter in the 2022 election. 

“At six-foot-eight and 140kg (Dan) is quite imposing … He is a gentle giant and I wish him the best,” Mr Fitzgibbon said. 

