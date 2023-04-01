AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A housing estate.
The federal government says it's cracking on with getting its flagship housing fund bill passed. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Labor’s stymied $10b housing fund could be revived soon

Dominic Giannini April 2, 2023

Labor’s flagship multi-billion dollar housing fund could be revived later this year after a federal government minister vowed to push on with negotiations.

Legislation to set up the fund was rejected by the Senate crossbench, forcing the government to back away from its plan to get it passed during last week’s parliamentary session.

Industry minister Ed Husic is adamant the government has not given up and is still focused on tackling housing affordability.

“Making homes available to low-income earners, being able to help others secure accommodation … the housing affordability future fund is a big part of that,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

“We will work with other parliamentarians, with the Greens and the crossbench, if they are willing to do so.”

Mr Husic declined to make predictions about the future of the fund.

“I’d actually wait until we get close to putting it (before the Senate) before seeing what the actual result is,” he said.

The $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund would finance the construction of 30,000 social and affordable rental homes over five years.

The Greens withheld their vote, arguing it didn’t go far enough to alleviate soaring rents and the party is pushing for a national rent freeze.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said last week a national rent freeze was impossible, branding the idea as “pixie dust”.

Independent ACT senator David Pocock is also holding out for a larger commitment from Labor.

Jacqui Lambie Network senator Tammy Tyrrell said the sticking point for her vote was the lack of a commitment from Labor that 1200 of the new homes would be built in Tasmania.

The government needed the support of the Greens plus two crossbenchers for the housing fund legislation to pass.

The opposition says the fund will be inflationary and put pressure on the budget when restraint is needed.

Parliament will next sit in May for the federal budget. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.