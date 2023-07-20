Labuschagne finds Ashes sweet spot with half-century

Marnus Labuschagne says he has finally narrowed in on a sweet spot to score runs in the Ashes, after posting his first half-century of the tour at Old Trafford.

Labuschagne was one of several Australians to have a frustrating first day at the fourth Test in Manchester on Wednesday, out to Moeen Ali with what he described as a lazy shot as the tourists finished on 8-299.

But he was able to take positives from his first half-century in nine innings after what has been a challenging tour for the 29-year-old.

Labuschagne was much happier with his decision-making in Manchester, after edging to quicks outside off stump in five of his last six innings prior to Wednesday.

The right-hander was notably patient in his 115-ball knock, leaving well and only playing-and-missing once, at a ball outside off stump early on.

His half-century was payback for weeks of technical tinkering in England, shifting his guard and trigger movements.

But while Labuschagne is insistent the focus on fine-tuning is not out of the ordinary for him, he hopes he has found the answer with three innings left to play on this tour.

“Just because I haven’t got as many runs as I would have liked, that’s probably coming more to light,” Labuschagne said of the adjustments to his technique.

“You can ask the coaches, you can ask anyone, it usually goes the same route.

“But (today) I was really happy with where I was from a technical space.

“I’ve been able to make those changes to give myself as much access to the ball as I can.

“I was really happy with that today. Hopefully less tinkering for the next few Tests.”

Labuschagne noted England had done well to ensure Australia’s batters found it hard to get into a rhythm early on.

The trio of David Warner, Steve Smith and Labuschagne have been limited to one century and two half-centuries across a combined 21 innings so far in this series.

“England have done a really good job, when someone’s getting in, trying to not give them continuous strike and continuous ball,” Labuschagne said.

“Today, when Trav (Travis Head) and I were starting out there, they had 6-3 legside field, and Stuart (Broad) was just trying to bowl the (inswinger) and get me trapped on the leg side.

“When someone’s bowling like that, you’re not going to score very freely unless he misses on the off side.

“That’s just a tactic to slow you down and make you take balls, take balls, take balls, and then try and create an opportunity when one presents itself.”