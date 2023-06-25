AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Coaches confident over Marnus Labuschagne.
Coaches are confident Marnus Labuschagne has solved the technical problems he faced at Edgbaston. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Labuschagne’s technical troubles behind him: Coach

Scott Bailey June 25, 2023

Australia’s coaches are confident Marnus Labuschagne’s double failure to Stuart Broad’s outswingers was an aberration and are hopeful the batter’s technical issues are already solved.

Labuschagne was twice caught behind in near-identical fashion off Broad in the first Ashes Test, playing at balls well outside off stump for a first-ball duck and 13.

His struggles came as Steve Smith also failed twice in the Edgbaston win, the pair’s overall contribution of 35 their lowest in a game in which they have both batted twice.

The duo returned to training on Saturday and batted for close to two hours ahead of the start of the second Test at Lord’s on Wednesday, in a session initially meant for reserve players.

Labuschagne, in particular, looked much more settled at the crease, after he was guilty of shuffling across in last week’s dismissals to Broad.

“What happened in the first Test, I hadn’t seen that (before),” batting coach Michael Di Venuto said. 

“And it certainly didn’t happen the week before at The Oval (in the World Test Championship final). 

“Whatever it was, hopefully it was brief and he can get back to normal this week.

“It was pretty much normal (in training on Saturday). And that is all we have seen in the nets in the build-up as well. 

“It can be a bit strange, sometimes things happen in the game. He nicked two balls he normally leaves quite regularly. Hopefully, he bounces back this week.”

Labuschagne caused a brief scare at training when he wore a side-arm throw-down to the finger after being battered regularly in the Test Championship final. 

However, he was able to keep batting on Saturday after being inspected by team medical staff.

Di Venuto said it was likely Smith and Labuschagne would have trained regardless of their low scores, joking the two had probably got bored of shadow-batting in their rooms.

But he was confident big changes were not necessary for the 29-year-old.

“He can probably leave a couple of balls on 12th-stump line, that would be nice,” Di Venuto said. 

“Marnus is always working on his game. You have all seen him train before, he is meticulous in how he goes about his preparation. 

“He is always fidgeting around with different things technically. That is all pretty normal for Marn.

“He has a few other reasons why he thinks he played at the ball which he thinks he has fixed up. As we saw today, hopefully he is back on track.”

Di Venuto said he had been buoyed by the batting of David Warner, who has shown glimpses of promise in four innings on the tour after arriving as the man under most pressure. 

“He is a little bit back more into the Davey we know. Moving into the ball, lots of energy at the crease, looking to attack,” Di Venuto said.

“Some really good signs there for him to potentially have success around the corner.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.