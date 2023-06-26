AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mitch Starc in action
Australian quick Mitchell Starc in action at Lord's where he hopes to play the second Test. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Laid-back Starc will enjoy Lord’s lunch if sidelined

Ian Chadband June 27, 2023

Mitchell Starc is so used to being sidelined by Australia that he couldn’t appear to be more laid-back about the big decision that awaits selectors before the Lord’s Test this week.

At least, that’s the way the beanpole comes across as he shrugs with a smile: “If I do get a chance, it’s going to be an exciting week; if not, the lunches here are pretty good too!”

The 33-year-old was the unlucky quick to miss out on selection for the thrilling first-Test win at Edgbaston but is tipped to be thrust straight back into the fray for the second match at the home of cricket beginning on Wednesday.

When it was suggested to him England were preparing for his swift left-arm assault in practice at Lord’s because they’re evidently convinced he’ll play on a wicket that looks greener and livelier than the Edgbaston pudding, Starc just grinned: “Do they know something our selectors don’t?”

Adamant that he’s not concerned about the speculation after being dropped 11 times down the years by Australia, he explained on Monday that he’s become accustomed to the ups and downs of being sidelined only to be brought back as a key strike bowler.

“I’m used to it from last time,” he smiled. “I’ve been around long enough, been dropped enough, probably been dropped the most in this squad, so it’s not something new for me. It probably won’t be the last time either.

“It’s never fun, everyone wants to play. If and when i get a turn, I’ll be ready to go. If not this week, then I’ll get ready for Headingley.”

But all the signs are that he will be thrust in this week, most likely at the expense of Scott Boland, who was targeted by the English batters at Edgbaston.

Starc has taken 37 wickets in 10 Tests in England but only featured once in 2019, when his four wickets at Old Trafford helped Australia retain the Ashes.

But he’s well aware that this is a not-to-be-missed opportunity for him and the older denizens in the bowling attack.

“We are coming off a good week but know we can play better cricket and the way England are playing their cricket, they will come as hard if not harder at us,” he said.

“It is a chance to go 2-0 up. It is not lost on us the opportunity we do have.

“For some of us it is our fourth trip here and coming off the back of ’19, where we retained the Ashes but missed out on winning, the carrot is certainly there.

“Certainly for the wider group, players and staff who have been so close or lost series here, it is certainly an incentive to keep going, but we are not looking too far past this week.”

