Landmark apology for ‘terrible years’ of anti-gay laws

Laws criminalising homosexuality in NSW forced people to live smaller lives and denied them the chance to experience “the greatest of human joys”, Premier Chris Minns has said in delivering a historic apology.

Four decades after laws making homosexual acts a crime were repealed, NSW on Thursday became the last Australian state to apologise for its treatment of the LGBTQI community.

“To those who survived these terrible years and to those who never made it through, we are truly sorry,” Mr Minns told parliament.

Chris Minns has apologised to those who suffered because of laws that criminalised homosexuality. Image by Ben Rushton/AAP PHOTOS

“For every person who experienced fear … everyone who lost a job, who lost their future, or who lost the love of family and friends, we are very sorry for every person, convicted or otherwise, who were made to live a smaller life because of these laws.”

Many people convicted under the laws and advocates for change were in the parliamentary gallery for the apology, with the premier describing the fight to end discrimination against the gay community “one of the great underdog stories in Australian history”.

“People were pushed to the margins all their lives, were denied and disrespected and criminalised for who they were, but in the end insisted on being themselves,” he said.

The premier relayed stories of people losing jobs, being denied opportunities and having their families turn their backs on them due to their criminal convictions.

Opposition Leader Mark Speakman said the previous laws were “brazenly discriminatory” in forcing LGBTQI people to “stay in the shadows instead of being embraced as part of a diverse community”.

“(It’s) an apology to those who were made to feel shame by their government, an apology to those who were otherwise law-abiding citizens, turned criminals based solely on their sexuality,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the only openly gay member of the state’s lower house called on the government to commit to doing better by the queer community.

“Get out of our bedrooms, get out of our pants and let us live our lives,” Sydney MP Alex Greenwich said.

Cruel laws criminalising homosexuality were in place for decades and the impact on the wellbeing of gay men then was still reflected in the experience of the transgender community today, he said.

Mr Greenwich has put a bill to NSW parliament in an attempt to protect the rights of LGBTQI community members, such as guarding gay teachers from being fired from their jobs due to their sexuality.

Victoria was the first state to formally apologise with South Australia doing so in 2016, before Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania followed suit in 2017.

NSW is the last state to apologise for its treatment of the LGBTQI community. Image by Louise Kennerley/AAP PHOTOS

Peter de Waal has spent years campaigning for the NSW government to apologise for criminalising homosexual acts, but he admitted the action was “bittersweet”.

His late partner Peter “Bon” Bonsall-Boone lived nearly six decades as a criminal, repeatedly denied opportunities in life after being convicted of two offences for homosexual acts when he was 20.

Mr Bonsall-Boone died in 2017 after battling cancer, just two weeks after his criminal record was expunged.

“It’s a bittersweet victory … he personally can never feel what it’s like to have a government say ‘what we did to you having those laws in place was wrong’,” Mr de Waal told AAP.

“It isn’t just that they were called criminals, but the effect they had on lives.”

Mr Bonsall-Boone could not be a juror or a Justice of the Peace, was not able to work in the public service, struggled to get a bank loan to buy a house and was kicked out of a theological college as he tried to become an Anglican priest.

