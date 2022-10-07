AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Hawkesbury River at Windsor Bridge
More than a dozen rivers are flooding across NSW as a cloud band brings heavy rain and storms. Image by Jane Dempster/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Landslide risks as NSW flooding continues

Phoebe Loomes October 8, 2022

A significant band of rain is bringing heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong gusts across NSW, as widespread flooding continues and forecasters warn of possible landslides.

A trough tracking over NSW towards the coast is developing on Saturday and is likely to bring intense rainfall and the risk of flash flooding, the Bureau of Meteorology’s Helen Kirkup said on Friday.

Six hourly rainfall totals of 30 to 50 millimetres are predicted in the Central Tablelands, the Hunter region and metropolitan Sydney, with isolated areas expected to receive up to 70mm.

After a soggy week in NSW, heavy falls on already saturated grounds will heighten the risk of landslides and debris falling across roads, Ms Kirkup said.

While the worst of the weather is forecast for Sydney, the Hunter region and the Central Tablelands, other areas can also expect rain.

The system is expected to blanket the state, with widespread showers forecast from the Mid North Coast to the southern end of the state.

Damaging winds are forecast through the Sydney metropolitan and Illawarra coast on Saturday through to Sunday morning, with winds of 60 to 70km/h and peak gusts of more than 90km/h.

Campers at the Bathurst 1000 have been warned of muddy, stormy and potentially dangerous conditions, with heavy falls predicted across Mount Panorama on Saturday and Sunday.

Up to 100mm of rain could fall on the tens of thousands of fans expected to attend, potentially leading to flooding along the Macquarie River in Bathurst.

Free sandbags are available in the town, while volunteers are checking in with residents and tourists camping near the river.

As rain continues to soak much of NSW, and flood peaks flow down already swollen rivers, the bureau has warned of a widespread risk of significant riverine flooding for multiple inland catchments.

Major flooding is occurring along the Macquarie, Darling, Culgoa and Lachlan rivers.

Renewed flooding is a risk at inland and coastal catchments including the Gwydir, Namoi, Macquarie and Belubula rivers, Mandagery Creek, the Lachlan and Bogan rivers, Colo River, Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter rivers.

