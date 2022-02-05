Langer offered short-term deal, resigns

Cricket Australia offered Justin Langer a short-term extension only, before the coach decided to quit his post and end six months of speculation.

A disappointed Langer told officials on Saturday morning he was resigning with immediate effect, after a late-night meeting with Cricket Australia bosses on Friday.

CA have since confirmed they offered the former opening batter a short-term deal in that meeting, which would have allowed him to defend his Twenty20 World Cup title at year’s end.

But that offer did little to please Langer, who believed he should continue on in the role long-term after a summer that netted Australia its first T20 title and a 4-0 Ashes romp.

The news leaves Australia without a full-time coach for next month’s tour of Pakistan, with Andrew McDonald to take over on an interim basis and favoured to get the job long-term.

“The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night.

“It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year.

“Justin informed CA this morning he was not accepting the offer and would resign with immediate effect.”

Langer’s future had long been a point of contention, owing to his intense nature off the field.

The issue was first made public in The Test documentary, where Usman Khawaja told Langer players were “intimidated” and “walking on egg shells”.

At a camp in June last year players had offered “confronting” feedback to Langer over his coaching style, with white-ball captain Aaron Finch praising the coach for taking it head on.

But the matter threatened to boil over again in August when Finch, Tim Paine and Pat Cummins met with Cricket Australia’s hierarchy to raise further concerns.

It prompted management to ask Langer to loosen his grip somewhat, with the coach taking a much more hands-off approach in the Twenty20 World Cup.

Success followed as Australia won the trophy for the first time.

Beyond that Langer’s 55.5 per cent win record in Test cricket is second only to John Buchanan among all Australian coaches.

He also led Australia’s first retention of the Ashes in England in 18 years in 2019 before winning the series 4-0 this summer.

Just last month Australia also returned to the No.1 ranking for Test cricket, marking the second time they had gone back to the top under Langer’s watch.

But the longer the summer went on it became clearer players were unwilling to publicly endorse an extension of the coach’s contract beyond its expiry date in June.

Cummins shouldered arms when asked about Langer’s future after Australia wrapped up the Ashes and again refused to endorse him as coach as recently as this week.

“Justin has been an outstanding coach of the Australian men’s team over the past four years,” CA CEO Hockley said.

“He has restored the trust in the team and his legacy is assured. We are extremely proud of his achievements.

“We are naturally disappointed Justin has decided against continuing as coach but respect his decision and wish him all the best in the future.”

McDonald is the favourite to assume the role on a full-time basis with Trevor Bayliss and Jason Gillespie the other most likely candidates.