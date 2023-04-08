AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jordan Lane (centre) has retained the seat of Ryde for the Liberals.
Jordan Lane (centre), seen with former NSW premier Dominic Perrottet, has retained the seat of Ryde. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Last seat in NSW election called as Liberals claim Ryde

Duncan Murray April 8, 2023

The final seat in the NSW election has been called, with the Liberal Party looking set to hold on to the Sydney electorate of Ryde.

The ABC’s Antony Green called the seat for the Liberal candidate Jordan Lane with a margin of just 60 votes as counting of remaining postal votes continued on Saturday.

Labor’s Lyndal Howison oversaw a major swing for her party of almost nine per cent in the formerly safe seat held by retiring Liberal MP Victor Dominello.

The count has see-sawed between the Liberal and Labor candidates after it initially looked like Labor had snatched it.

Ms Howison said she was waiting for the final count and regardless of the “incredibly close result” would continue to fight for her community.

“It’s been a joy to meet and reconnect with so many hardworking and kind people in our electorate,” she posted on social media on Saturday.

“Ryde is my home and regardless of the final result, I’ll always fight for what’s best for our community.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support and to the hundreds of people who helped out in the campaign.”

Labor had already lost the chance to form a majority government, having won 45 seats, just shy of the 47-seat requirement.

Premier Chris Minns will likely be forced to engage with the crossbench, made up of nine independents and three Greens, in order to pass legislation.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.