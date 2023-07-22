AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamie Elliott
Jamie Elliott (r) kicked the winning goal from the boundary as Collingwood pipped Port Adelaide. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Late Collingwood fightback takes down Power in AFL epic

Alex Mitchell July 22, 2023

A never-say-die Collingwood have pulled off another of their famous final-quarter heists, beating Port Adelaide by two points in a game of the year contender.

In typical fashion, the Magpies trailed by 17 points at three-quarter-time but stormed home with six goals in the last stanza to pinch another scarcely believable comeback win and firm up their premiership favouritism.

A brilliant boundary line set shot from Collingwood forward Jamie Elliott with three minutes remaining ultimately won his side the contest at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night, settling a frenetic match that featured 11 lead changes and finals-like intensity throughout.

As if another brilliant comeback was ever in doubt, Steele Sidebottom and Josh Daicos goaled in the final term’s first two minutes as the Magpies loomed ominously, although Port fired back through Jeremy Finlayson and Sam Powell-Pepper as the competition heavyweights traded haymakers in an absolute epic.

Sidebottom also came up with a heroic defensive play, finding a late spoil on Port’s Kane Farrell on what would have given him a makeable set shot with a minute to play.

It’s a continuation of Collingwood’s remarkable record of late fightbacks, now having won 12 of their last 16 games when trailing at three-quarter-time.

They’re now two games clear on top of the AFL ladder and clearly the team to beat heading towards finals, particularly having toppled their nearest foe on their own patch in such impressive fashion.

Brayden Maynard asked Port to “bring their A-game” during the week and they certainly did, playing an elite pressure game to out-tackle Collingwood by 16 and win inside 50s by 13, only to fall agonisingly short.

Port took control of general play in a dominant third term but butchered some straightforward chances to leave the Magpies still within touching distance, a vital late goal for Jason Horne-Francis after a run-down tackle on Maynard breaking them 15 points clear.

The Power sent Willem Drew to Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos and the running machine was kept to one of his least influential games of the season, making a number of uncharacteristic errors in his 25 disposals outing.

But the Magpies’ old guard stepped up in a big way Scott Pendlebury (28 disposals) and Sidebottom (26, one goal) looked as smooth as ever in wet conditions.

Port’s star duo of Connor Rozee (28 disposals, two goals) and Zak Butters (31) were outstanding, while Powell-Pepper’s bruising display was exactly what the conditions called for.

