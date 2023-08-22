AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Latrell Mitchell.
Latrell Mitchell's clash against Newcastle could be his last of the NRL season due to suspension. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Latrell takes NRL ban, misses Souths’ finals shootout

George Clarke August 22, 2023

Latrell Mitchell may have played his last game of the NRL season after South Sydney opted against fighting his charge for elbowing Newcastle forward Tyson Frizell.

The Rabbitohs, who have the bye in round 26, take on the Sydney Roosters in the final game of the regular season in what is shaping as a winner-takes-all clash for a spot in the top eight.

Souths will be without Mitchell with their finals hopes on the line next Friday after the club chose to take an early guilty plea and a one-match ban for the fullback’s braindead elbow on Frizell.

Mitchell was charged with a grade-two dangerous contact charge following Sunday’s loss to the Knights and would have risked a two-week suspension if he had fought the charge and lost.

Mitchell will only play again this year if the eighth-placed Rabbitohs hold onto their finals spot.

It follows a frustrating pattern for Mitchell, whose performances have come under the microscope with South Sydney’s late season implosion.

Mitchell has been sin-binned nine times across his career – the joint-most of any player in the NRL alongside Victor Radley – and the 26-year-old’s efforts in defence and attack have been heavily criticised following the loss to Newcastle.

The Australian international hadn’t helped his case after he was spotted downing beers on stage with country singer Luke Coombs in Sydney in the days leading up to the Knights defeat.

Mitchell missed nearly two months of action this season due to a calf injury and the Rabbitohs’ record since he returned to the side reads 2-2.

Jason Demetriou described Mitchell’s elbow as “silly” and the Souths coach will have to turn to Blake Taaffe to fill the void at fullback for a potential showdown for the top eight with the Roosters.

The Tricolours must beat the lowly Wests Tigers on Saturday to ensure they keep their finals dream alive and they will growing in confidence with three straight wins in as many weeks.

The animosity between the two clubs has only grown since Mitchell was banned in 2021 for breaking Joey Manu’s cheekbone.

