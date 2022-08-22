Latrell warns he can find another gear

It’s a frightening prospect for South Sydney’s rivals but Latrell Mitchell is promising to find another gear come NRL finals time.

Mentally and physically recharged by his 15-day mid-season stint in the US, Mitchell has been in explosive form since returning to re-ignite the Rabbitohs’ title hopes.

Souths sent Mitchell overseas so their superstar fullback could repair and strengthen his injured hamstring under the guidance of world-renowned conditioning coach Bill Knowles.

But the Rabbitohs got more than they bargained for, with the NSW State of Origin representative saying he also grew as a man during his time in the States.

“I got a lot of confidence out of it, a bit of growth, and it’s been awesome since I’ve been back,” Mitchell told AAP on Monday.

“Just being away from the team environment and being selfish and just focusing on myself and getting myself right to come back and do what I’m doing.

“I’ve been really enjoying taking what I learned from America and bringing it back here and just conducting it every week.”

Mitchell says not having to hold back for fear of tearing a hamstring again has made a world of difference.

“It’s all confidence now,” he said.

“It’s all strength stuff now. Bill Knowles, he knew what he was doing. He taught me from day one how to walk all the way up to running and it’s been enjoyable.

“I’ve been buying into what I’ve been doing; my prep. It’s been good trying to be professional.”

The 25-year-old said hitting top speed two weeks ago in Souths’ thrashing of the Warriors was another big tick ahead of the looming finals series.

“I was with AJ (winger Alex Johnston) against the Warriors and I was right next to him,” MItchell said.

“That was a bit of a confidence boost and he’s the quickest player on our team, easily. So it’s just good to be able to open up and support your teammate.”

The Rabbitohs still aren’t certain of making the playoffs and likely need to beat either second-placed North Queensland on Saturday night or resurgent arch-rivals the Sydney Roosters in next week’s final round to clinch a spot in the top eight.

But if the 2021 grand finalists do feature in September action again, Mitchell has a warning for the Rabbitohs’ rivals.

“I’ll kick it into gear soon, don’t worry,” he said, declaring he could get even faster if he lost a little weight.

“But I’m a power athlete. You’re always keen to get a few kilos off you but I’m good with we’re I’m at at the moment. It’s showing.”